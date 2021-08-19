Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 available unlocked?

Samsung launched its new clamshell-style foldable smartphone — the Galaxy Z Flip 3 — on August 11th. It goes on sale beginning August 27th in select markets around the world. If you’re planning to buy it, you may be wondering whether the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is sold in unlocked form? The short answer is yes. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available unlocked.

You’ll be able to use any carrier of your choice with the unlocked version, and you aren’t locked to a particular network. This freedom allows you to switch carriers if you spot a good deal or have problems with your current carrier.

You can buy the unlocked variant of the Z Flip 3 from Samsung.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and other major retailers across the US. For the unlocked version, you’ll have to pay the full price unless you’re able to snag a deal. Some retailers, like Samsung.com, do offer monthly financing options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price, Color options

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip unlocked model is sold at $999.99 for the base 128GB model, and the 256GB variant at $1,049.99. The 128GB model is offered in seven color options — Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender, Green, Gray, White, and Pink, of which the last three are exclusive to samsung.com. The 256GB model is only available in Phantom Black and the samsung.com-exclusive colors.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most exciting clamshell-style foldable to date. It features a 6.7 inch full-HD+ flexible AMOLED screen, a 1.9 inch AMOLED cover screen, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone also runs on Android 11 with One UI.

There are two rear cameras on the back, both 12MP but with different lenses. You also get a 10MP selfie shooter on the front as a part of a hole-punch cutout. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC are also present in the Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 If you buy the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3 from samsung.com, you can get the 256GB variant at the same price as the 128GB model by using $50 from your free $150 instant credit. Buy from Samsung

If you’re getting the Z Flip 3, we have picked the best cases for the phone that can help you protect it.