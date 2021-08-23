Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Which one should you buy?

Samsung’s latest clamshell-style foldable phone — the Galaxy Z Flip 3 — is here. The company has hit the milestone $999 starting price tag for the smartphone, bringing it into the mainstream smartphone price range. So if you’re in the market for a new flagship-grade phone, you may be wondering whether it’s wise to go for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or pick a conventional high-end smartphone like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. In this article, we’ll pit the Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to see which of the two is right for you.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Build Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the back

Armor Aluminum frame

IPX8 water resistance Aluminum mid-frame

Glass front and back

Gorilla Glass Victus front Dimensions & Weight Folded: 72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1mm ~ 15.9mm

Unfolded: 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm

183g 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm

213 grams Display Outer display: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 250 x 512; 302 PPI

Inner display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2640 x 1080; 425 PPI 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

6.9″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

120Hz variable refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 1x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex X1-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A78-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 GPU International: Exynos 990 2x Exynos M5 @ 2.7GHz 2x Cortex A76 @ 2.5GHz 4x Cortex A55 @ 2GHz Mali G77MP11 GPU

Exynos 990 USA and China: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 1x Cortex A77 @ 3.0GHz 3x Cortex A77 @ 2.4GHz 4x Cortex A55 @ 1.8GHz Adreno 650 GPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM & Storage 8GB RAM

128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage 8GB/ 12GB RAM

128/256/512GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 3,300mAh dual-cell battery

15W wired charging

10W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging 4,500mAh

25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging

15W wireless charging

4.5 reverse wireless charging Security Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary : 12MP wide-angle, f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

: 12MP wide-angle, f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS Secondary: 12MP ultra-wide-angle, f/2.2, 123° FoV Primary: 108MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF

108MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF Secondary: 12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm

12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm Tertiary: 10MP Periscope telephoto lens, f/3.0, 240mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, OIS, 5x optical zoom Front Camera(s) 10MP f/2.4 10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4X4 MIMI, 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

SA/NSA 5G (Sub6/mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC Wi-Fi 6

4X4 MIMI, 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

SA/NSA 5G (Sub6/mmWave)

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC Software One UI based on Android 11 One UI based on Android 10 Colors Phantom Black

Cream

Green

Lavender

Gray

White

Pink Mystic Bronze

Mystic Black

Mystic White

Design and Display

Their design is the most significant difference between the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. While the Galaxy Z Flip 3 uses a clamshell form factor with a foldable main screen and an additional cover screen, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a traditional smartphone with a single screen.

In its unfolded state, the height of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is just over one millimeter more than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra; otherwise, the foldable phone is lighter and slimmer than the Note. Additionally, it becomes much smaller than the Note 20 Ultra in its folded state.

Coming to the display specifications, the flexible screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is 6.7-inches in size, and you get an AMOLED panel with full-HD+ resolution. The secondary cover screen is 1.9 inches and carries 260 x 512 pixels resolution. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, features a 6.9-inch Quad-HD+ AMOLED display. The Note 20 Ultra display is bigger and richer.

While the Galaxy Note 20 Pro Ultra has an advantage in its display resolution, many consumers will probably be ready to sacrifice the higher-resolution screen for the foldable form factor.

SoC, RAM, Storage, and S Pen

Samsung has packed Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 (S888) SoC in the Galaxy Z Flip 3, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a Snapdragon 865+ SoC (or an Exynos 990 in international markets), which is a year older than the Snapdragon 888 but still quite powerful. Additionally, you’ll get 12GB RAM on the 5G model and 8GB RAM on the LTE model of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, paired with up to 512GB onboard storage.

There won’t be a massive difference in the performance of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a feature you won’t get on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 — S Pen support. Like all Note-series phones, it comes with an S Pen in tow that you can use to sketch, annotate, take notes, and do several other tasks.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Cameras

You’ll find two rear cameras — a 12MP primary wide-angle shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter — on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. There’s a 10MP selfie camera onboard as well. In comparison, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a 108MP primary wide-angle camera, 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 12MP telephoto camera. There’s a 10MP selfie present on the Note as well.

Samsung is known for packing great quality cameras in its flagship smartphones, so you’ll get fantastic photos from both Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But the Note 20 Ultra has more camera options, like the telephoto shooter; some consumers may appreciate that.

Battery and Connectivity

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra beats the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in a big way on the battery front. There is a 4,500mAh battery in the Note 20 Ultra, whereas you’ll get a total capacity of just 3,300mAh with the Z Flip 3. So while the Note will be able to last you about two days on a single charge, you’ll only get a day’s worth of backup on the foldable smartphone.

In terms of connectivity options, both phones are pretty much on the same level. There’s 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. Additionally, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra packs Bluetooth 5.0, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with Bluetooth 5.1.

OS and Android Updates

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 runs Android 11 out of the box with One UI. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was launched with Android 10 onboard but has since received the Android 11 update. Additionally, Samsung has promised three years of Android updates and four years of security updates for both smartphones.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, being a year-old smartphone, has already received its first year of Android and security updates. Apart from that, both phones are on the same level in terms of software.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Pricing and Color Options

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at $999 in the US, whereas the Note 20 Ultra is available starting at $1,200. E-retailers like Amazon are selling the Note 20 Ultra at around $950, though.

In terms of colors, Samsung offers seven exciting colors — Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black, Gray, White, and Pink — for the Z Flip 3. The Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, can only be bought in three colors — Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black.

Conclusion

Being flagship-level devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are pretty well placed on the hardware and software level. So the decision to pick one of these two rests on your wish to opt for a foldable device. While Samsung has been improving the hardware of foldable phones with each generation, they are still more delicate than traditional phones.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra also has a few advantages in S Pen support, a bigger battery, and a higher resolution screen. But if you want to get a foldable device, none of these are deal-breakers apart from probably the S Pen support. For S Pen support, Samsung offers the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

