Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Galaxy S21 Plus: Which one should you buy?

Samsung has two new foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. If the massive size and the overall bulkiness of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 deters you from jumping on the foldable bandwagon, you may find the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to be a little more palatable. Between Samsung’s two foldable form-factors, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is closest to the traditional phone design. It looks similar to the flip phones of old, and it’s like pretty much every other smartphone on the planet when folded out. Thanks to its top-of-the-line specs, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is ready to take on regular flagships, like the Galaxy S21+. But will it be able to?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Galaxy S21+: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Dimensions & Weight Folded: 72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1mm ~ 15.9mm

Unfolded: 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm

183g 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8mm

202 grams Display Outer display: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 250 x 512; 302 PPI

Inner display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2640 x 1080; 425 PPI 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

6.7″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

2400 x 1080; 394PPI

120Hz adaptive refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 1x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex X1-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A78-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 GPU International: Exynos 2100 1x Cortex X1 @ 2.9GHz 3x Cortex A78 @ 2.8GHz 4x Cortex A55 @ 2.2GHz Mali G78MP15 GPU

Exynos 2100 USA and China: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 1x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex X1-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A78-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz Adreno 660 GPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM & Storage 8GB RAM

128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage 8GB

128/256 UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 3,300mAh dual-cell battery

15W wired charging

10W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging 4,500mAh

25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging

10W+ wireless charging

4.5 reverse wireless charging Security Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary : 12MP wide-angle, f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

: 12MP wide-angle, f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS Secondary: 12MP ultra-wide-angle, f/2.2, 123° FoV Primary: 12MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF

12MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF Secondary: 12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 1.4µm

12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 1.4µm Tertiary: 64MP telephoto lens, f/2.0, 0.8µm, OIS, 3x hybrid-optical zoom Front Camera(s) 10MP f/2.4 10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4X4 MIMI, 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

SA/NSA 5G (Sub6/mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC Wi-Fi 6

4X4 MIMI, 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

SA/NSA 5G (Sub6/mmWave)

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC Software One UI based on Android 11 One UI based on Android 11 Colors Phantom Black

Cream

Green

Lavender

Gray

White

Pink Phantom Black

Phantom Silver

Phantom Violet

Design and Display

The designs of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy S21+ are very distinct, given their different form factors. With the Galaxy Z Flip 3, you get a foldable main display, a secondary cover screen, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21+ comes with a single conventional smartphone screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The foldable display also allows the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to become relatively small when folded. That said, the flexible screen of the Flip is less durable than the S21+ display, which uses Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus.

You get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate on both smartphones in terms of the display specs. But their resolutions are slightly different. You get 1080 x 2400 pixels on the S21+, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has 1080 x 2640 pixels. Because of this resolution difference, the Flip 3 screen has more pixels per inch (PPI). Additionally, the secondary cover screen on the Flip 3 has a 1.9-inch size and 512 x 260 pixels resolution.

SoC, RAM, and Storage

Both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy S21+ are evenly matched on the SoC, RAM, and storage fronts. You get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip on both phones in North America, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. On the international models of the S21+, Samsung uses the Exynos 2110 chip, in which case, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 performs better with the Snapdragon 888.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Galaxy S21+: Cameras

Things become slightly interesting on the camera front. In terms of raw camera specs, you get three cameras on the back of the S21+ — a 12MP wide-angle auto-focus shooter, a 12MP fixed-focus ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP telephoto shooter with phase-detection auto-focus and 3x hybrid-optical zoom support.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 rear camera setup houses a 12MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. There’s no telephoto camera on the Flip 3. Additionally, the two phones carry a 10MP selfie shooter.

The presence of the telephoto shooter gives the Galaxy S21+ an advantage over the Galaxy Z Flip 3. But if telephoto isn’t a big deal for you, the other cameras on both phones won’t be massively different in terms of performance.

Battery and Connectivity

The battery is one area where the Galaxy S21+ easily beats the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The clamshell foldable has a total battery capacity of 3,300mAh, whereas, on the S21+, you’ll get a 4,800mAh battery. With the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s small battery and 120Hz display, you would struggle to even get through the day if you’re using the main screen a lot. In contrast, the Galaxy S21+ will easily get through the day and even a significant portion of the second day.

Another disappointing thing about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the lack of fast wired charging. Samsung has included support for just 15W fast charging on the phone. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21+ comes with 25W fast charging, which isn’t groundbreaking, but still comparatively better. So if battery life is going to be a big concern for you, you’re better off with the Galaxy S21+ than the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The phones are pretty much on the same level on the connectivity side. There’s 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and USB Type-C. In terms of Bluetooth, you get Bluetooth 5.0 on the Galaxy S21+ and Bluetooth 5.1 on the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

OS and Android Updates

Android 11 with One UI is present on both the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy Z Flip 3. While most of the software experience is the same on the two phones, the company has added some tricks to take advantage of the flexible screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. All these features are foldable specific, and apart from minor productive improvements, they don’t make a big difference.

Samsung will also offer the same duration of software support on the two phones. So overall, in terms of the software and updates, the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are level.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Galaxy S21+: Pricing and Color Options

Samsung is selling two storage variants each for both the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The 128GB Flip 3 is priced at $999.99, and the 256GB Flip 3 at $1,049.99. Although the Galaxy S21+ was launched at the same pricing as the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the phone has since been discounted to $799.99 for the 128GB and $849.99 for the 256GB model.

Coming to the color options, the company is offering the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in seven exciting colors, of which three are samsung.com exclusive. The S21+ comes in only three colors.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is exciting. It has several things going for it, including enticing pricing. So if you have the budget and the drawbacks of the phone are not deal-breakers for you, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is worth taking a hard look at.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Galaxy Flip 3 is Samsung’s new clamshell-style foldable phone. It features a 6.7 inch 120Hz flexible screen and Snapdragon 888 SoC. Buy from Samsung

On the other hand, the Galaxy S21+ is a safer choice, and it’s much more affordable now than its launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is the middle child in the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC and a premium build, along with a decent display and camera setup. Buy from Samsung

So which of the two Samsung smartphones are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments section. If you’re planning to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3, check out our best deals and best cases articles to further help you with your purchase.