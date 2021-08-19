Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 waterproof?

Samsung has unveiled its brand new range of foldable smartphones at its annual Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. While we were used to seeing a new Galaxy Note smartphone in August, this year Samsung is bringing the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The latest flip device is an update for the original Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G and features some well-needed upgrades in the hardware and design departments.

While maintaining the overall weight, Samsung has managed to add many new upgrades, including a new internal folding display that measures the same but now comes with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel that features an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Even the outer display is new and now measures 1.9 inches giving you more information when it’s folded. Overall, the measurements of the smartphone are also said to be slightly shorter, thinner, and less wide than the original Flip.

However, one of the biggest upgrades in the design is that the handset is now waterproof. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with an IPX8 rating, which means the smartphone can handle water of up to 1.5m for 30 minutes. In fact, the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are the first folding smartphones in the world that are water-resistant. However, note that these ratings are for freshwater only — so your backyard pool is alright, but if you’re going for a dip in the sea, you should leave your phone behind.

Also note that there’s no rating for dust resistance, giving you further reason to not bring the device to the beach.

For durability, this foldable has Gorilla Glass Victus on the outer shell, while the frame is made out of “Armor Aluminum” and is claimed to be the strongest aluminum frame yet.

Clearly, Samsung has put in a lot of effort when it comes to the ruggedness of its new folding devices. The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced at $999 and be available for pre-orders starting 11 August 2021. Also, check out some of the best deals for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as well as a roundup of the best cases to add protection against scratches and bumps.