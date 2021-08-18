Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 have wireless charging support?

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is official. Samsung launched this clamshell-style foldable smartphone alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on August 11th. It packs several improvements over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip, including a bigger cover screen, water resistance, and a newer processor. However, the company has kept the battery capacity and wired fast charging speed the same at 3,300mAh and 15W, respectively. If you’re wondering whether the Galaxy Z Flip 3 supports wireless charging, good news, it does. The phone also supports reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Wireless Charging Specifications

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 supports 10W wireless charging, the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and slightly faster than the original Galaxy Z Flip. It’s also capable of 4.5W reverse wireless charging, meaning you’ll be able to charge other phones and accessories with the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Wireless chargers are sold separately, and if you’re looking for an excellent wireless charger for the Z Flip 3, we’ve selected the best wireless chargers on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Specifications

The new Samsung foldable features a 6.7 inch full-HD+ AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.9 inch Super AMOLED cover screen. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The company has packed two 12MP rear cameras and a 10MP selfie shooter on the phone for imaging needs. Additionally, you’ll get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 5G support (both mmWave and Sub-6GHz). The Z Flip 3 runs on Android 11 with One UI on top.

The company will sell the phone in seven color options – Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black, Gray, White, and Pink. Out of these seven colors, Gray, White, and Pink will be exclusive to the official Samsung online store in the US.

