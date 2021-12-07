Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are the latest to get stable Android 12 with One UI 4

Samsung’s One UI 4 update train is moving full steam ahead. After rolling out the latest iteration of One UI with Android 12 to the Galaxy S21 lineup in most regions, the Korean OEM has now shifted its focus to the current-gen foldables. Both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are now receiving the stable version of One UI 4.0 update in select countries.

According to multiple user reports, the SM-F711N and SM-F711B variants of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are getting the first stable build of One UI 4 in the form of firmware version F711NKSU2BUKM and F711BXXU2BUKM, respectively. The “N” model is meant for Korea, while the update for the global “B” variant is currently available in Serbia.

The SM-F926N variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has also secured the One UI 4 update based on Android 12. The new firmware is tagged as F926NTBU1BUKO. The OTA only seems to have started rolling out in Korea for now, but we expect it to be available to more users across the globe in the coming days.

Along with Android 12-specific features, the stable release of One UI 4 for the foldable duo comes with the December 2021 Android security patches, just like the third and final beta build. It is worth mentioning that the update doesn’t increment the underlying bootloader version. As a result, experienced users should be able to downgrade to an older Android 11-based firmware if they wish, but we would still advise caution before doing so.

In case you haven’t received the update notification on your Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 yet, you can head over to the Software Update section in the Settings app to check if the new build is available for your unit. Alternatively, take the route of manual installation by following our tutorial on Samsung Galaxy firmware flashing.