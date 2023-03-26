Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $630 $1000 Save $370 The Galaxy Z Flip 4 provides plenty of power in a compact form factor. $630 at Samsung

The foldable smartphone market is hot in 2023, with new releases popping up every few months, but that doesn't mean you can't pick up one of the best foldable smartphones out right now for a really great price. We already saw a great deal earlier this week on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but now the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is getting its own special trade in deal that's going to knock $370 off its retail price.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the most compact foldable smartphone in Samsung's lineup, offering tons of power under the hood, which also has a sleek and refined design. The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and comes in a variety of configurations when it comes to RAM and internal storage. When it comes to RAM, you're going to get 8GB, and internal storage sizes can go as high as 1TB.

Regardless of which model you choose, you'll still be able to get that sweet trade in deal that discounts the handset by $400. Taking photos and videos are a breeze with this model, as the software does an excellent job of fine-tuning the colors and sharpness. You'll get two cameras, the wide and ultrawide, coming in at 12MP each. You'll also get a 10MP camera on the front, perfect for taking selfies with your friends and family.

While all of these things are nice, the stand-out feature is going to be the 120Hz 6.7-inch foldable and durable AMOLED display. And if you're not into opening your handset each time to check on messages, you don't have to worry as the Z Flip 4 has a 1.9 inch Super AMOLED display on its outer cover, giving you easy access to some of the more commonly used features.

So, if you're interested, make sure to check out the deal. While you will have to trade in a smartphone to get the discounted price, it just might be the right time, as these types of deals don't tend to last long.