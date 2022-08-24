Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 support 5G?

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 4 is shaping to be one of the best foldable phones you can buy in 2022. The new clamshell phone offers almost all the flagship features you’d expect from a high-end device, including the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, an OLED panel with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, and more. You may be wondering if the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 5G or not. The short answer to that question is yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 5G.

That’s right, the new Galaxy Z Flip 4, just like its predecessor, supports 5G, meaning you can use it on 5G networks if it’s available in your region. The support for 5G, however, may vary depending on the choice of your carrier. The phone supports both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz 5G, but it may be limited to just one or the other based on the carrier support. The support for mmWave 5G may be limited to a few regions as not all carriers support the ultra-wideband 5G network. In such cases, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will only be able to connect to sub-6GHz 5G network.

Samsung is yet to disclose the list of 5G bands supported by the Galaxy Z Flip 4 itself, but we were able to compile a list of supported bands from regulatory filings and carrier information. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports n2, n5, n12, n25, n30, n38, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n258, n260, and n261. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 units, in case you’re wondering, will work perfectly fine with all major carriers in the US including Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and more, as you get support for all the necessary 5G bands used by these carriers.

It goes without saying that the same phone sold in different regions might have different 5G bands. So it’s best to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the country you live in. If not, then make sure your device has all the relevant bands to support 5G in your region.

