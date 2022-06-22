The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will reportedly let you customize colors to make it bespoke to you

Last year, Samsung announced its Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. While there have been plenty of special edition smartphones in the past, the Bespoke Edition allowed customers to take a more personal approach, customizing their phones by selecting the front, back, and frame color. It would appear to have been a popular option, as Samsung will also be releasing a Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 according to a report from SamMobile.

Last time around, there was a mind-numbing amount of color combinations when it came to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, and it looks like there will be even more choices with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition. According to SamMobile, Samsung will also roll the Bespoke Edition to more regions, offering wider availability to those in Asia and Europe.

The Bespoke Edition doesn’t offer any real advantages to the standard edition of the phone. The internals are the same and the alterations are purely cosmetic. One thing to note about the Bespoke Edition is that it was launched a few months after the product’s initial launch, and it’s not clear if that’s the same here. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 made its debut during the summer of 2021, with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition launching several months later in October 2021. Samsung could follow a similar release strategy with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, and will have at least 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to arrive initially in four different color options and pack a slightly larger battery. The device will also have a smaller hinge and boxier look, featuring a larger external screen. It’s likely that one of the most important changes will be to its internal folding display, which is said to have a less pronounced crease.

Although Samsung has yet to confirm the existence of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, there have been numerous leaks indicating that it will arrive sometime in August.

