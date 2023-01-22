The Flip 4's camera hardware is modest by flagship standards, but Samsung's software and Flex Mode make it one of the most versatile shooters.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series may technically be the South Korean tech giant's most premium smartphone, but it's the Galaxy Z Flip series that's become a breakout hit as of late, thanks to its lower price, sleeker form, and clamshell form factor that arguably has wider mainstream appeal.

That clamshell form factor with a fully articulate hinge also improves the camera experience, as it essentially doubles as a tripod for the Z Flip 4 cameras. Whether it's hands-free selfies or time-lapses, the Z Flip 4 is one of the most versatile camera phones around. It helps that Samsung's camera system is quite polished too, with an intuitive UI, fast shutter speed, and excellent software processing to help overcome the not quite top-of-the-line camera hardware. But like most modern flagship phones, there are perhaps too many things you can do with the cameras that it can be overwhelming for a newbie owner. If you fit that description, let us help with this camera UI walkthrough!

Camera app overview

The Galaxy Z Flip 4's main camera app is very similar to the camera app used in Samsung's slab phones — it's a black background with white text and a circular shutter button — with the only notable UI difference coming when the phone enters "Flex Mode," which is the device is halfway folded in an L shape. As soon as the device begins the folding action, the camera viewfinder — which previously took up 3/4 of the screen, shrinks to only take up the top half the screen, with the bottom half

housing the camera shutter and other controls. The UI actually still shows the exact same information as before, it's just the viewfinder shrank and the control area grew. The logic behind this is so the phone can be placed on a table, laptop style, and the viewfinder won't be distorted by the folding point.

Samsung's camera app is quite conventional (as opposed to Pixel's more experimental camera app with sub-menus and different color schemes, or Vivo camera app almost flooded with features) and behaves similar to the iPhone's camera app, so for most readers, the camera app won't feel alien. The camera app is easy to use with one-hand, as Samsung has placed all the basic controls in the bottom portion of the UI. You can cycle through camera modes with horizontal swipes, and switch between either of the two main cameras (wide and telephoto) with the small toggles at the bottom of the viewfinder.

The myriad of shooting modes

Samsung does a good job of not piling too many camera modes into the default pane, giving users only three core modes — "Photo," "Video," "Portrait" — with the rest bundled into a subsection under "More." This is all customizable, you can take some of those additional shooting modes out from "More" and place it into the default pane if you like.

Let's go over all the shooting modes. "Photo," is the default mode, and it's basically point-and-shoot mode. In this mode, you're supposed to just point the camera at something, tap the shutter button, and get a punchy, lively shot that's ready for Instagram. Samsung's auto-focus is fast, and software intelligent enough to use HDR tricks to deal with shooting against harsh backlight. If you're shooting in low light conditions, this mode will also automatically switch to "Night mode" for you.

You can, if you choose, tap on the viewfinder to lock focus or exposure, or even dial exposure compensation higher or lower. It's nice to have these options, even in what is the most basic shooting mode. Samsung also offer a "Pro" shooting mode for more granular controls. More on this later.

To the left of "Photo" is "Portrait," which snaps portrait photos with artificial bokeh (blurred background) around a subject (if there is one in frame). You can adjust the degree to blur by tapping on a small circle button on the bottom right of the viewfinder.

To the right of the "Photo" is "Video," and this should be self-explanatory. You can see the shutter button now has a red circle in the middle, as it has become a record button. Tapping on it begins recording. Unlike the iPhone's camera app, which only lets you stop recording once you've begun recording, Samsung gives us the option to pause recording (to be resumed within a reasonable amount of time). This can be useful for those who like to film a sequence of clips to upload to social media as one file.

The default video resolution is 1080/30fps, but the Flip 4 is capable of recording up to 8k/30. However, the best option for most users would be to shoot at 4k/30 for the best combination of high resolution while maintaining excellent electronic image stabilization. The resolution can be tweaked at the top of the camera app if you're shooting vertical videos, if you're a shooting in traditional widescreen landscape orientation, then the button to cycle through resolution will be on the right side.

If you jump into the "More" tab, you'll find all the additional shooting modes, including "Pro," "Pro Video," "Single Take," "Night," "Food," "Panorama," "Super Slow-Mo," Slow Motion," "Hyperlapse," "Portrait Video," and "Director's View."

The two Pro modes are the aforementioned advanced versions of photo and video shooting modes, which allows the user to adjust everything from ISO to shutter speed to focus points. Both modes are very similar, you'll an electronic level (the horizontal white line in middle of the frame) that lets you keep the horizon straight. You can bring up a histogram if you want to see exposure level, and there's even focus peaking (green lines that highlight the edges of area in focus).

"Single Take" is Samsung's attempt to use artificial intelligence to help you create content. All you see is the shutter button, and tapping it will begin "recording" for 15 seconds. Within that 15 seconds, you are supposed to move the camera around, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will snap a series of photos using the ultra-wide or wide lens, as well as video clips. After the 15 seconds are up, the phone will present you with a series of shots and short videos. The idea is that you don't have to think — just tap on the button and point the camera at something, and Samsung's machine learning artificial intelligence will create a series of images and videos for you. The problem is, Single Take just doens't work too well, and most people would be better off just shooting photos and videos themselves.

"Night" is, as you can guess, night mode. This mode already kicks in automatically in the standard photography mode, so it's a bit redundant here. The only benefit of jumping to this mode specifically is you can increase the exposure time. But Samsung's automatic night mode works well enough 90% of the time.

"Panorama" is another long-standing camera mode that have been around for over a decade. Samsung's approach doesn't differ from the tried and true process of "pressing the shutter button, then pan from left to right."

There are two slow motion modes, "Super Slo-Mo" and just "Slow Motion." To be blunt, it was a bit pointless for Samsung to split these intwo two modes, as they do the same thing, just capturing at different frames per second. "Super" slow motion is captured at 960fps, while slow motion can do 240fps. The higher the frame rate, the slower a video can get without appearing choppy.

"Hyperlapse" is Samsung's naming for time-lapse videos, and this is also a straight forward "tap shutter button to begin recording" affair. Unlike some the Google Pixel or Xiaomi's camera apps, Samsung's time-lapse videos do not let you select video recording speed.

Gestures in Flex Mode

With the Galaxy Z Flip 4 able to double as its own tripod, the ability to command the phone to snap photos remotely is important. On the Flip 4, you can do so by holding out an open palm; Samsung's software is intelligent enough to recognize it even in low light environment and will begin a quick 2-3 countdown before snapping the photo after an open palm is detected.

If you want to learn more about all the different ways you can use Flex Mode, my colleague Adam Conway wrote a walkthrough of Flex Mode last month.

Using the Cover screen

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a smaller secondary display on the outside that lets users snap photos or videos while the phone remains folded. This is mostly meant for taking selfies using the main camera instead of the inferior 10MP selfie camera, so the controls are relatively simple.

You first have to open the camera app from the cover screen. This can be accessed by turning on the cover screen and then manually scrolling to the camera app and tap on the icon, or double press on the volume down button twice to quick launch the camera app. Once the app is launched, you'll see a compressed viewfinder, thanks to the rectangular screen. Despite the widescreen format of the viewfinder, images and videos captured appear in 1:1 aspect ratio (a square). This means when you snap selfies, you just have to position your face in center frame. Even if, on the viewfinder, your forehead is chopped off, it's okay, the image will include your entire head.

You can cycle between photo, video, or portrait mode with horizontal swipe. To snap a photo or begin video recording, press on the volume down button or tap on the screen. If you choose the latter route, there is a 1-2 second wait between tapping on the screen and the camera actually snapping the shot (there is a visual cue showing the countdown) — the idea is that it gives you enough time to move your finger and hand out of the way.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be a very handy on-the-go camera

Due to its compact size and Flex Mode, the Flip 4 is a very convenient on-the-go camera for those who want to snap self-portraits or group photos without a helping hand. I have used it to snap B-rolls for videos over the years too.

As mentioned, while the Flip 4's image sensors are relatively modest compared to other top Android devices, it's one of the most versatile and easy-to-use camera system around. After all, what other phone could sit on a tree like above? Imagine the creative shots you can get with a device that can sit on various services, with an articulate hinge that can adjust shooting angles. And with new deals and trade-in offers popping up regularly, the Z Flip 4 is one of the better value in smartphones today too.