What colors does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 come in?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Samsung’s new clamshell-syle foldable smartphone with many changes to improve upon its predecessor. The new foldable is more compact, comes with a slightly different hinge design, and has slimmer bezels around the display. Even though the company has made some physical changes to the device, we think it looks broadly the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This also means the Galaxy Z Flip 4 flaunts a cool dual-tone design and comes in a bunch of different colorways. You can buy this particular foldable in Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, and Blue colors.

All the standard colors for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 3 which was available in as many as seven different colors across all retail channels, the company has only announced four colors for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Bora Purple colorway — which was recently announced as an official hue for the Galaxy S22 series — is now the signature color for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Additionally, you can buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue colors. All colors variants have a dual-tone finish and a color-match aluminum armor frame for a uniform look and feel. The dual-tone finish, as you can see, is a bit more subtle on the Graphite variant but it’s quite prominent on every other color.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Graphite The Graphite grey color variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks exactly like the Galaxy Z Flip 3's Phantom Black colorway. This will be the default color for most users who'd prefer a basic look.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bora Purple Samsung's new Bora Purple hue is the signature color for the new Galaxy Z Flip 4. It comes with a color-matched aluminum frame and stands out from the rest of the colors this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Pink Gold Pink Gold is also a very unique color for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The 'Cream' colorway of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 looks the closest to Pink Gold, but it's still a lot different from anything we've seen from Samsung.

Blue You can also pick up the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the contemporary Blue finish, and we think it's one of the most exciting colors of the phone.

You can always check out our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review to see how the foldable looks outside of the marketing renders.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition

In addition to the four official colors, Samsung has also announced the Bespoke Edition for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. You can customize and purchase the Bespoke Edition from Samsung.com and it comes in up to 75 unique glossy color combinations to make your device feel unique. As a part of the Bespoke Edition, you can customize the front and back panels, along with the frame & hinge color to make it your very own Galaxy Z Flip 4. You can choose between Yellow, Red, Navy, Khaki, and White colors for the front and the back panels, while you get Gold, Silver, and Black options for the frame and hinge color. Only the Black-colored frame and hinge have a matte finish, as the rest of them are glossy.

It may not look like the Bespoke Edition comes with a wide selection of colors, but you can come up with some cool combinations to make your Galaxy Z Flip 4 better than the official hues. The availability of the Bespoke Edition, however, is bound to vary based on the carrier, model, and country, so it’s best to check Samsung’s official website in your country to see if it’s available in your region.

Closing Thoughts

As is the case with almost all the Samsung flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may also get more color options in the future. We may also see some Samsung.com exclusive colors for the phone, which usually goes live with the pre-order listing. If you like the overall design and all the other improvements made by the company, then we suggest you check out our Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals page to see where you can get the best price for the phone online. We’ve also rounded up some of the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases for you to check out in case you want to pick up some protection for your device.