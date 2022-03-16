Samsung set to go bullish on the Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 represented a pivotal shift for foldable phones, making them more mainstream and practical. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, in particular, was quite intriguing thanks to its relatively lower price tag compared to the more expensive Fold 3. And it looks like Samsung has even loftier goals for the next model in its clamshell lineup.

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young, Samsung Display is expected to start shipping display panels for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as soon as April. The timeframe is the same as the last year as Samsung had begun shipping out panels for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in April as well. But Young notes that the order is expected to be much larger for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at about 8.7 million panels. For reference, panel shipments for the Z Flip 3 were around 5.1 million.

Samsung Display is expected to begin panel shipments for the Z Flip 4 next month, same timing as the Z Flip 3 last year. But panel shipments are expected to be much larger. Expecting 8.7M panels in 2022 for the Z Flip 4 vs. 5.1M for the Z Flip 3 in 2021. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 15, 2022

In other words, Samsung will reportedly order nearly 60% more display panels for the 2o22 model. This also indicates that Samsung has high hopes for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and expects it to perform even better in sales than the previous model.

At this point, we don’t know anything about the Galaxy Z Flip 4, including its design and hardware. But as we saw with last year’s models, there will be plenty of leaks and rumors of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 in the coming months leading up to their actual launch.

