Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 drops to its lowest price for Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

If you’re still sad about missing Samsung’s excellent pre-order perks and trade-in deals on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at launch then we’ve got some exciting news to cheer you up. We’ve spotted an excellent deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as a part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale that brings its price down to the lowest yet since the launch. You can now buy the 256GB variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $859, down from its usual price of $1,059.

This is an excellent deal considering the fact that you’re essentially getting double the storage for less than the price of the base variant. The best thing about this particular deal is that it’s not limited to just one particular color. All four colors of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — Bora Purple, Blue, Graphite, Pink, and Gold — are a part of this deal. They’re also readily available right now, so be sure to hit the link below to grab them while you can.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the best clamshell foldable on the market right now with a 6.7 inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 2X display at 120Hz, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, and more. Buy from Amazon

Alternatively, you can also choose to save some money and pick up the base variant with 128GB for just $799 right now. It’s not the best deal in comparison but you still save $100. The 128GB model is also available in all four colors, so you’re not necessarily missing anything.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is easily one of the best clamshell foldable on the market right now. It’s not as feature-rich as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 but it’s a beautiful phone overall. It’s one of the most pocketable phones right now, so it’s perfect if don’t like carrying around bulky devices with you at all times. It’s also a great phone for those who want to dip their toes into the world of foldables. We highly recommend reading our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review in case you want to learn more about the phone before making a purchase decision.