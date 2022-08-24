Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have dual SIM support?

Samsung’s new clamshell, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, is here and it brings a lot of noteworthy improvements instead of being a boring iterative upgrade. You get a new processor for better performance and potentially even better battery life, a slightly updated design, and more, for the same asking price as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from last year. If you’re interested in buying this phone and are wondering how many SIM cards you can use with this foldable, then we’re here to help. Well, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has dual SIM support, but you can only use one physical SIM card. Here’s what it means:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 only has a single nano SIM card slot that you can use to insert a physical SIM card. However, it also supports one eSIM or electronic SIM, which you can activate to use two numbers simultaneously. According to Samsung, you can store multiple eSIM profiles on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but only one of them can be used at a time. So at any given point, you can have a physical SIM card inside the phone along with an eSIM. You’ll have to pick up the Galaxy Z Fold 4 if you need two physical SIM card slots inside the phone.

In short, yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has dual SIM support, but you’ll have to activate an eSIM in order to have two numbers. A lot of flagship phones on the market now support eSIM, so we’re not surprised to see Samsung’s new foldables using it as well. Setting up and using an eSIM is relatively simple and you can reach out to your service provider in case you need help adding your eSIM profile or activating it. You can also store multiple eSIM profiles, but you can only use one eSIM profile at a time.

