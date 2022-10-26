This week, Samsung is celebrating its 53rd anniversary, offering numerous deals on many of its products. With that said, the company is also highlighting certain devices each day as part of its "Deals of The Day" event. Today, it's shining the spotlight on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, a foldable smartphone that offers style, substance, and is normally offered at a price that most would deem acceptable.

As part of its "Deals of The Day" event, Samsung is discounting the 256GB model of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to $859.99, knocking $200 off of its current retail price. That means that you can get one of the most popular foldable smartphones on the market for a great price. But it gets even better if you have a Samsung smartphone to trade in, as the company is willing to give you up to $600 in credit toward the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which means you could have it for just $309.99. While this is the best-case scenario, it does also have a very generous offer on the low-end, promising at least $200 credit for trading in any Samsung Galaxy smartphone in any condition.

Also, as part of the promotion, if you decide to grab some accessories with your purchase, you'll be eligible to get up to 30 percent off. That means you'll be able to get the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds 2, or anything thing else for a substantial discount. As an added bonus, Samsung is also throwing in four months of SiriusXM streaming, three months of Spotify, four months of YouTube Premium, and six months of OneDrive cloud storage for free.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a clamshell foldable that combines the compact form factor of yesteryear's phones with a modern Android experience equipped with the most powerful Qualcomm chipset and cutting-edge foldable OLED technology.

Source: Samsung