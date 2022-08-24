Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 support eSIM?

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now official and it comes with an improved processor, a lighter and slightly better design, and potentially even better battery life. But if you want to focus more on the basics and are wondering if you can use eSIM with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, then we’re here to help you with your burning questions. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a single nano SIM slot and it supports one eSIM. This means you can technically use two different numbers on the phone at any given point in time.

eSIM support on the Galaxy Z Flip 4

According to Samsung, you can use one physical SIM card and activate an eSIM or electronic SIM in order to use two different numbers on the phone. Both numbers can remain active at the same time, so it’s essentially a dual SIM phone except one of them is an eSIM. Notably, you can also store multiple eSIM profiles on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 if you happen to have more than one. That being said, only one of them can be used at a time, meaning you can’t use two eSIMs instead of putting the physical SIM slot to use.

Samsung’s foldable phones have had eSIM support for quite some time now. In fact, a lot of flagships on the market these days have eSIM support with which you can activate multiple numbers on a device, even when there aren’t too many SIM slots available. It’s more useful in the case of devices that only have space for a single physical SIM card like the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, on the other hand, has two nano SIM slots, in addition to a single eSIM.

