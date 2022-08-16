What satellite navigation systems does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 support?

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 represents the best of what Samsung has to offer in the clamshell-style foldable space. For $1,000, you essentially get a phone that’s more refined than last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 in more ways than one. Not only do you get better internals, but Samsung has also made some improvements when it comes to durability. There’s a lot to like about this particular phone and we definitely think it deserves a spot in our collection of the best foldable phones. If you plan on getting your hands on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, you must be wondering — what GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) does it support? Well, you’ve come to the right place, and here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 GPS support.

GPS support on the Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports the following GNSS technologies: A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and BeiDou. GPS, for the uninitiated, stands for Global Positioning System which locates your phone’s coordinates on the map. And we all know how important digital maps these days are thanks to the advent of popular apps and services. As you may or may not know, a lot of the popular apps and services that you use on a day-to-day basis use GPS to locate one’s device on the map. We’re talking about apps like Google Maps, Uber, Lyft, delivery apps, and others. A lot of them would seize to exist without GPS.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports almost all the major GNSS technologies just like a lot of other popular flagships on the market do. It can take advantage of all those technologies to help you navigate and share your precise location with apps and services provided you’ve granted the necessary permissions.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, as we mentioned earlier, is a great clamshell foldable phone, and there's a lot to like about it.