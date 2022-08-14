Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have a headphone jack?

Samsung seems to have made a lot of improvements with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, making it a solid successor to the last year’s clamshell foldable. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now more compact, has slimmer bezels around the display, and is also more durable compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It also has a strong specifications sheet with several new additions including the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a slightly improved camera, and more. If you’re looking to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4, you may be wondering whether a 3.5mm headphone jack is a part of its exhaustive specifications sheet. It does seem to have a lot of improvements, after all. The short answer, though, is no. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 doesn’t have a headphone jack.

The fact that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 doesn’t come with a headphone jack shouldn’t really be a surprise as the company stopped adding this port to a lot of its phones. The overall form factor of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is probably a huge contributing factor too as there’s not a lot of room for a headphone jack on this device. The real kicker, however, is the fact that the phone doesn’t come with a USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter in the box either, thereby rendering any of your 3.5mm headphones useless unless you’ve purchased an adapter separately. Samsung sells its adapter which you can purchase by clicking the link below:

Samsung USB-C Headphone jack adapter Use this simple accessory to connect 3.5mm headphones to your Galaxy Z Flip 4 for listening to music. See at Samsung

If you don’t want to spend money on an adapter or don’t want to go through the hassle of carrying it around with you, then you can also consider buying a pair of wireless earbuds. The company also launched the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alongside the new foldable, and we think it’s worth checking out. Almost all the wireless earbuds out there will work with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but the overall experience might not be as seamless.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, just like its predecessor, doesn't have a headphone jack. You'll have to rely on an adapter or buy a pair of TWS earbuds for music. See at Samsung

If you’re interested in buying the Galaxy Z Flip 4, then be sure to hit the link mentioned in the box above to find the best price of it online right now. Alternatively, you can visit our best Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals page to find out the best places to buy it. Also, don’t forget to check out our round-up of the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases if you want to protect your new phone.