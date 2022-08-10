The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, a bigger battery, and a better primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the best-selling foldable last year, and for some good reasons. Samsung offered quite a few noteworthy improvements on the device over its predecessor, including a larger cover screen, durable construction, Qualcomm’s flagship SoC from last year, and more. Samsung has taken a similar approach with the new Galaxy Z Flip 4, but it’s more of an incremental update over last year’s model. However, the new model addresses some glaring issues users faced with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, like its abysmal battery life and slow charging speed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Build Armor Aluminum Frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

IPX8 water resistance Dimensions & Weight Folded: 71.9 x 84.9 x 15.9-17.1mm

Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm

187g Display Cover: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 260 x 512p resolution

Main: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2640 x 1080p resolution 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate (1-120Hz)

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM & Storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB + 256GB

8GB + 512GB Battery & Charging 3,700mAh

25W Wired fast charging (up to 50% charge in 30 minutes)

Wireless charging support

Wireless PowerShare Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Audio Dual stereo speakers Rear Camera(s) Primary: 12MP f/1.8, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.8µm pixel size (0.4µm bigger than Z Flip 3)

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 1.12µm pixel size, 123-degree FoV Front Camera(s) 10MP f/2.4, 1.22µm pixel size, 80-degree FoV Port(s) USB Type-C Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12 Colors Standard colors: Graphite Bora Purple Pink Gold Blue

Bespoke Edition customizations Front and back panel Butter Yellow/Bespoke Yellow Brick Red Khaki Green Navy White Hinge and frame Black (matte finish) Silver Gold



The all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks virtually identical at first glance, but that’s because it hides most of the noteworthy changes on the inside. First and foremost, the phone packs Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. The SoC offers a significant performance upgrade over the Snapdragon 888 on the Flip 3, and as we saw in our benchmark run of the chip, it also cuts down on peak power usage compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. As such, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 should offer better performance and increased battery life than the Galaxy Z Flip 4. But we’ll reserve our judgment for our in-depth review of the device.

Speaking of improved battery life, Samsung has also packed a larger 3,700mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This, coupled with the more power-efficient chip, leaves no doubt that the newer model will outlast the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in daily use. Charging the Galaxy Z Flip 4 should also be a better experience, as the device comes with 25W wired fast charging support. Samsung claims you can get up to 50% charge in just 30 minutes using a compatible 25W adapter.

Along with these significant changes, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 also sports a slimmer hinge and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the outer surface. It also packs a slightly better 12MP primary camera with a larger 1.8µm pixel size. The rest of the hardware remains unchanged, and the device still sports a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display, a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display that refreshes at 120Hz and offers adaptive refresh rate support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, and IPX8 certification for water resistance.

Although there aren’t many hardware improvements this year, Samsung has improved the software experience on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The device runs One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12 out of the box, and it comes with a new FlexCam feature that lets you shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding the device. FlexCam is optimized for third-party apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, making it a handy addition for most users. Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a new SmartThings Scene widget for the cover screen, the ability to unlock your car, new clock designs and backgrounds, and more.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will go on sale in the U.S. starting August 26. Like last year’s model, the base variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back $999.99. The device will also be available in 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB configurations, but we don’t have the pricing details for these variants at the moment. We’ll update this post with more information as soon as it’s available.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in four standard colorways — Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, and Blue. Samsung will also offer a host of Bespoke Edition customizations on its website, allowing users to pick from five additional front/back panel color options and three hinge and frame finishes. These include Butter Yellow/Bespoke Yellow, Brick Red, Khaki Green, Navy, and White options for the front and back panel, and Black, Silver, and Gold options for the hinge and frame.

If you can’t wait to get yourself a Galaxy Z Flip 4, you’d be glad to know that pre-orders for the device open today. Those who pre-order a device before August 26 will receive a complimentary memory upgrade to double the storage, up to $900 off with eligible trade-in, and a Silicone Ring Case or Strap Case.