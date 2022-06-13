Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets leaked, showing off less prominent crease

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to be announced sometime in the coming months. While we have received a steady stream of leaks regarding its specifications over the past few months, it now looks like we are getting our first unofficial look at the upcoming handset.

A new video posted by TechTalkTV shows off the Galaxy Z Flip 4, giving us a look at its exterior and interior screens. The first thing you’ll notice is that the phone’s design looks familiar, but there are some changes. The most prominent being the hinge of the phone, which looks notably smaller. The source states that because the hinge is smaller, the phone feels a tad bit lighter.

Perhaps what is a bit more exciting is that the crease in the foldable display has been reduced. Of course, this is something that will probably be easier to see when handled in person, but in the video, the crease does look a bit less pronounced. The source also shows off the slightly larger external display but mentions that unless you have it side by side with the older model, you wouldn’t really notice the difference.

While it is good to be able to see the handset at last, there are a number of things we already know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. When it comes to its specifications, it will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 8GB RAM, and will have at least 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to pack a slightly larger battery, going from 3,300mAh to 3,400mAh. Although the battery bump might look minuscule on paper, the impact of the change could be much greater in real world use.

If you are interested in more, you’ll have to wait for the official launch, as TechTalkTV seems to have removed the video from their channel for now.

Source: TechTalkTV