Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Follow the link below to purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get a free memory upgrade, $50 in Samsung Store credit, and up to $600 trade-in credit on your purchase. Grab the limited-time deal

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is undoubtedly one of the most popular foldable phones of the year. It's a great option for those who are eager to experience foldable displays but do not wish to spend the big bucks on models like the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Although it's not perfect, it's definitely a great buy at its regular retail price of $999. And it's even better if you pick it up during a sale.

In case you missed the recent Black Friday deals on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, you'd be glad to know that Samsung is giving you another opportunity to buy the device at up to 72% off during its Discover Samsung event. But it's a limited-time offer valid only for the next 24 hours, so make sure you grab the deal before it expires.

If you pick up a new Galaxy Z Flip 4 within the next 24 hours, you'll get a free memory upgrade, $50 in Samsung Store credit, and up to $600 trade-in credit, bringing the effective price down to just $300. Samsung also lets you maximize the trade-in credit by throwing in another old device for an additional $225 credit. There's no need to worry if you don't have an old device to utilize the trade-in benefits. Samsung will give you a flat $100 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and you can still get the free memory upgrade and $50 Samsung Store credit.

Not sure if the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a good fit for you? Check out our in-depth Galaxy Z Flip 4 review to find answers to any questions you might have. Also, watch the video embedded below to see how the device fared in our long-term testing.