Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have a microSD card slot?

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 brings several improvements over its predecessor from last year but they both still share a lot of similarities. The new foldable, for instance, looks largely the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 3. You get the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X display inside with 120Hz refresh rate support, the same IPX8 durability rating, and a dual-camera setup at the back. Similarly, in the storage department, you still don’t get an SD card slot for expandable storage, So the short answer to your question is, no, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 doesn’t have a microSD card slot.

No microSD card slot on the Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, just like its predecessor, doesn’t come with a microSD card slot for expandable storage. However, Samsung has added the 512GB variant to the roster, allowing users to have more storage out of the box. This is a welcoming change as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from last year topped out at 256GB storage. You still get only 8GB of RAM as standard across all the variants, so no differences there. The base variant of the phone comes with 128GB of storage, but you can also choose to spend more and get either the 256GB or the 512GB variant based on your usage. We suggest you pick up the variant that will last you through your intended period of use.

Since there’s no way to seamlessly add more storage to your device in the future, we strongly advise you to select the variant that will be sufficient for you, say, two or three years down the line. Casual users may get away with having only 128GB storage, but we recommend spending slightly more to buy the 256GB configuration for most users. More advanced users who tend to take a lot of photos and videos, or those who download a lot of apps and games should definitely consider picking the 512GB variant.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 goes on sale on August 26 for a starting price of $1000 for the base variant. You can always check out our collection of the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to see if you can save some money on your purchase and use it to buy a case from our best cases roundup for this device.