We get our first official render showing off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The summer of Samsung is again slowly approaching as we get closer and closer to August. Although the company has not officially announced anything, reports speculate that the firm will announce its annual Unpacked event shortly. In the meantime, we have a new leak, this one giving us our first glimpse at an official render of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The render gives an excellent side profile of the phone in what looks similar to the “Bora Purple” colorway we saw just a couple of days ago. While the render doesn’t look like much, it confirms some of the details about the phone we have reported in the past. First and foremost, we get a more squared-off design, with buttons that look more tactile. The hinge is also slightly smaller, but the cameras look much more pronounced. It can best be described as looking familiar.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be about refinement.

The render backs up what we saw last month when the YouTube channel TechTalkTV showed off images of the smartphone. The channel confirmed that the hinge was smaller than what was found on the Galaxy Flip 3, which made it lighter. The channel also reported that the physical crease on the foldable display was much less prominent, which will be a welcome change.

As for other changes, it will arrive with a slightly larger external display and a larger battery. The firm will also offer an array of colors via its Bespoke Edition, which should arrive in more countries. As mentioned before, the handset will reportedly be announced at an Unpacked event in August which will be headlined by Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. For all of the details about the latter leading up to its release, check out everything we know in our up-to-date guide on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

