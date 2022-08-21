Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 support an S Pen? Does it include one?

With the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s clamshell finally moved beyond proof of concept and became a mainstream product. Improved durability, attractive design, and a more palatable price tag helped the Galaxy Z Flip 3 become the most popular foldable phone on the market. The latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 hopes to repeat the same magic, bringing several important upgrades such as a more durable exterior and hinge, improved cameras, a more powerful chipset, and a larger battery with fast charging support. But does the new clamshell support the S Pen stylus input similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra?

If you’re planning to get your hands on Samsung’s new clamshell, you might wonder if it works with an S Pen stylus. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 doesn’t include an S Pen, nor does it support the S Pen (Fold Edition), nor the S Pen Pro. The lack of stylus support is both a cost-saving measure and a limitation of the phone’s unique form factor. The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s display isn’t big and wide as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to really take advantage of the S Pen. Not to mention, enabling S Pen support requires adding a digitizer underneath the display, which would have made the Galaxy Z Flip 4 more expensive and required some engineering to maintain the device thickness and overall design. Even if Samsung added S Pen support to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, most users would not have liked the idea of carrying the stylus separately since the Flip can’t store the stylus inside the phone or case. The whole idea of the Flip is to fold into a smaller device, so adding some more items to carry along just doesn’t go with the flow on this phone.

If the S Pen or stylus is essential to your workflow, consider getting the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy S22 Ultra instead. Note that Samsung doesn’t bundle the S Pen with the Galaxy Z Fold 4; you’ll have to buy one separately.

