Can I remove the screen protector on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a slightly more durable display than the one we saw on last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 3. It is, however, a foldable display that is naturally more fragile than the ones you get on traditional slab phones. That’s also why the Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a pre-applied screen protector out of the box. One of the burning questions that a lot of people seem to have is whether you can remove the screen protector on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Well, the short answer to that question is, yes, you can remove it, but we’d strongly suggest not to.

Just like its elder sibling, the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s main display uses Ultra Thin Glass (UTG). Since it’s a “foldable” display, it’s not rigid or durable as traditional glass panels. The pre-applied screen protector ensures the Ultra Thin Glass stays protected at all times from accidental bumps or sharp objects. Even dust particles or debris can get under the UTG to leave a lasting impact on the display. This particular screen protector was unremovable, meaning it was permanently applied to the original Galaxy Z Fold’s display. But the last couple of iterations of the phone didn’t have an unremovable screen protector (i.e. you can remove it), and that’s been the case for the Galaxy Z Flip phones too. A lot of users found that the screen works just fine when the screen protector is accidentally removed or it starts to peel off automatically.

In short, you can remove the screen protector on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. But we think it’s best to let the pre-applied screen protector do its work until it starts to peel off automatically over time. We say that because you’d have to be extremely cautious while removing the screen protector on these phones if you don’t want to end up with a broken panel. Everything we mentioned above only applies to the inner display, though. You don’t have to worry about this when it comes to the cover display. You can easily remove the screen protector covering the outer display, just as you would on a traditional slab phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a pre-applied screen protector out of the box. You can remove it to apply some third-party solutions, but we think it's best to let it peel off automatically over time instead of doing it yourself.

There are many ways to keep your foldables protected, so don’t panic if the screen protector starts to peel off automatically. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with the standard warranty, so you can always get it repaired or replaced if anything goes wrong. Alternatively, you can also pick up one of the best cases to protect your phone. So if all this sounds convincing and you’re ready to buy the phone, then be sure to click the link in the box above or check out our round-up of the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to see if you can save some money on your purchase.