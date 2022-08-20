How many software updates will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 get?

Samsung has been quite consistent when it comes to pushing software updates to its devices. It’s one of those companies that has consistently shown how reliable it is when it comes to software support. A lot of the flagship Samsung devices, in case you don’t know, are eligible for four major Android updates and up to five years of security updates. That’s even better than what Google promises for its Pixel phones. The list of Samsung devices that are eligible to receive four major Android updates is already quite exhaustive, and the company is adding its Galaxy Z Flip 4 to that list as well.

That’s right, Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will both get four years of Android OS updates. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 runs Android 12 out of the box, meaning it will be supported all the way up to Android 16 — or whatever Google decides to call it at that time. This, of course, is subject to change depending on how Google approaches its updates in the future, but this is where the Galaxy Z Flip 4 stands right now. Additionally, it’ll also receive security updates for the next five years, meaning it’s covered till 2027. It may not receive them frequently towards the end of this tenure, but you can expect to get these security patches every month for now.

Samsung has consistently proved that it’s the best in the business when it comes to software updates, so you can expect the foldables to be treated the same way. The fact that these smartphones will be supported for such a long time in the future also makes them very easy for us to recommend.

