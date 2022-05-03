Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could arrive with larger external display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G was a breakthrough device for Samsung, and for several reasons. The fact that it’s foldable will obviously draw eyes, but what’s more, it packed flagship specifications while also being a lot more affordable than other folding devices. In fact, this was a foldable handset’s lowest price point to date. Now we’re getting closer to a successor, we’re hearing some potentially encouraging news with regards to its external display.

Z Flip 4 will have a larger cover display than the z Flip 3. Begins with a 2 rather than 1.9″… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 2, 2022

According to Ross Young, who has his finger on the pulse of the display industry, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come with a larger external display. The current Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G external display is a vast improvement over the original Galaxy Z Flip, but it still left much to be desired with its 1.9-inch size. Typically, these displays are used for basic information dissemination, such as notifications, the time, or basic phone interactions like answering a phone call.

Bigger display, battery, and production volume

If Young’s sources are accurate, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will arrive with a 2-inch external display at least, though it could be bigger. Unfortunately, Young does not go as far as to specifically say how large of a display it is. It could be a small or vast improvement, but something is usually better than nothing. There’s not a whole lot that we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 aside from that, except that it should arrive with a slightly larger battery. Hopefully, Samsung keeps the external fingerprint reader for its Galaxy Z Flip 4.

With a slated release date sometime in Q3 2022, it will be some time before we get to see it in action. But if the rumored production volume is to be believed, you can bet that Samsung is gearing up to have an excellent launch of its next foldable smartphone.

Source: Ross Young (Twitter)