Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 internals shown off in new teardown video

Ahead of its retail release, a new video has emerged, showing off the disassembly of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. While there are subtle differences, for the most part, things are apparently identical to the previous model. If you’ve ever been curious about what’s inside a smartphone, especially a foldable smartphone, this is an excellent opportunity to take a look at the internals of a device.

YouTuber PBKreviews makes things look easy in his disassembly video, applying a little heat to the exterior panels and instantly gaining access to the internals. Upon opening the device, he notes that there are some minor differences when it comes to some cables and antennas, but for the most part, things are quite similar to last year’s model. The interesting part about the disassembly is seeing the two batteries located in different compartments. Despite giving it a low repairability score, PBKreviews makes it look easy when taking apart and reassembling the phone. Unfortunately, he does not remove the flexible display in this video, so we do not get to see the hinge. This is important because Samsung introduced an improved hinge mechanism in the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which could have also been used in the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Source: PBKreviews (YouTube)

Via: Android Police