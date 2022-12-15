Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a clamshell foldable that combines the compact form factor of yesteryear's phones with a modern Android experience. It's equipped with the most powerful Qualcomm chipset and cutting-edge foldable OLED technology. Grab the limited-time deal

Samsung is once again offering promotions on its Galaxy Z Flip 4, and although not as sweet as some of the earlier deals we have seen, there's still some value for those who want to trade in a smartphone or tablet and get something new. If you can maximize the deal with a great trade-in, you can pick up the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $300 for a limited time, which Samsung states is 72 percent off the original retail price of the phone.

During this promotion, Samsung is also upgrading the internal storage on your device, giving you double what the basic model offers at no additional cost. That means you'll get a smartphone with 256GB of internal storage, along with all the other great features of the handset, like its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Flex display.

In addition to the above, you'll also have access to a 12MP primary camera, along with a 10MP ultrawide. Although battery isn't its strongest attribute, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 should get you through a full day with its 3,700mAh battery. The device is available in four colors, coming in Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, and Blue. There is also the Bespoke Edition, but those are not included in the promotion this time around.

If interested, be sure to check out which handsets will get you the most credit. While some get you a hefty sum, others won't really net you that much. If you don't have anything to trade in, Samsung is still offering $100 off the retail price and other incentives through various wireless carriers. If you're going for an unlocked model, it will cost an additional $100, so be aware of that.

Like previous deals, Samsung is also throwing in four free months of YouTube Premium, along with three free months of Spotify, as well as four free months of SiriusXM, and six months of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage. Samsung offers a wide array of choices, so if a foldable phone isn't what you are looking for, these are some of the best alternative choices available from the company.