Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unboxing: What’s in the box?

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as its new foldable offerings for 2022. They’re scheduled to hit the shelves by the end of August with some huge improvements. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a slightly different design with flat edges, a new processor for better performance and battery life, and some other tweaks to further refine the user experience. If you’ve already made up your mind about buying the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and are wondering what you get inside the retail box in the US, then you’ve landed on the right page. We already got our hands on the foldable for testing, so here’s a quick look at the Galaxy Z Flip 4 unboxing to see what you get inside the box.

What do you get inside the retail box of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

The box of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sold in the US comes with the following contents:

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 in whichever color you choose

A USB C-to-C data and charging cable

A SIM card ejection tool

Region-specific safety documentation

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, as you can see, comes inside a relatively slim box with not a lot of contents inside. Much like the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 doesn’t come with a charger. It supports up to 25W charging this time, but you’ll have to buy a charger separately. Samsung has a bunch of chargers to choose from, but we’ve rounded up some more options in our best Galaxy Z Flip 4 chargers collection.

