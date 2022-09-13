Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Which 6.7-inch phone should you buy?

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Flip 4 during its Unpacked event in August 2022. This device targets those who want to both have their cake and eat it. Thanks to its folding mechanism, users get to enjoy a large screen that they can also store in a compact form. This way, they don’t have to sacrifice their comfort for the sake of using a bigger display. On the other hand, we have the iPhone 13 Pro Max — the highest-end Apple phone from 2021. It features a traditional design and doesn’t really include any notable innovative spins. This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max — the battle between two 6.7-inch phones from rivaling corporations.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Processor Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 A15 Bionic chip Body Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1 mm

187 g 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm

240 g Display Main 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display 2640‑by‑1080-pixel resolution at 426 ppi Support for HDR10+, 120Hz, and 1200 nits max brightness.

Cover: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display 512‑by‑260-pixel resolution

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display

2778‑by‑1284-pixel resolution at 458 ppi

Support for HDR, ProMotion technology (120Hz), True Tone technology, and 1200 nits max brightness. Cameras 12MP rear camera system: Wide: ƒ/1.8 Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.2

10MP front camera: ƒ/2.4 Pro 12MP rear camera system: Telephoto: ƒ/2.8 Wide: ƒ/1.5 Ultra Wide: ƒ/1.8

TrueDepth 12MP front camera: ƒ/2.2 Memory 128GB/256GB/512GB SSD

8GB RAM 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD

6GB RAM Battery All-day battery life Up to 95 hours of audio playback Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.2 5G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0 Resistance IPX8 IP68 Security Fingerprint scanner Face ID OS One UI 4.1.1 (based on Android 12) iOS 15 Colors Bora Purple

Graphite

Pink Gold

Blue Sierra Blue

Graphite

Gold

Silver

Alpine Green Material Ultra Thin Glass

Armor Aluminum Glass back

Stainless steel frame Price Starts at $999 Starts at $1,099

Design: The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a twist

When considering a new device, looking into its build and design is essential. After all, you wouldn’t wanna carry around a fragile or ancient-looking phone. Fortunately, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and iPhone 13 Pro Max offer slid bodies. They’re modern in appearance and offer premium materials in their builds. Looking at their backs, we see their camera systems in the top left corners. That of the iPhone is significantly larger in size and includes an additional lens. More notably, though, the Samsung phone has a hinge at its middle. That’s because you can fold the phone in half.

In terms of colors, the iPhone 13 Pro Max offers five finishes, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 goes for four. More importantly, though, the Samsung phone is available as a Bespoke Edition. This lets you mix and match different colors for different parts of it. The end result can be as unique as you want it to be. Ultimately, you can buy Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases and iPhone 13 Pro Max cases if you get bored of the color you end up settling for.

Display: The iPhone 13 Pro Max can’t bend (without breaking)

Moving on to the displays, both devices offer sharp 6.7-inch screens that support 120Hz refresh rates and HDR content. Resolution-wise, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a slightly clearer display — when compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Though, there’s a very high chance you won’t be able to tell the difference between the two, even if you binge-watch TV on your phone. In this department, there’s something far more important to shed light on — flexibility.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, as its name suggests, has a foldable display. So you don’t have to deal with a large phone (that is more prone to scratches) in your pocket. You can fold it to protect the main display and shrink it to half its size. That’s not to mention that this Samsung phone has another display, a small cover one. This way you get to glance at notifications and the time — without needing to unfold it. You can also use the cover screen as a camera preview if you’re using the superior rear camera system to take a selfie.

Performance: The A15 Bionic is superior, but can you really tell?

Performance is another important matter to look into when buying a new smartphone. You wouldn’t want your device to be slow or laggy — especially when considering its high price. Fortunately, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max are flagship phones with mighty processors. The A15 Bionic scores better in CPU tests, while the Qualcomm chipset is superior in the gaming/GPU department. The higher overall score goes to Apple’s chip. Though, can you really tell the difference between the two?

The answer is likely not. Both phones should be able to perform your everyday tasks smoothly. Though, if you need more storage, the iPhone 13 Pro Max offers up to 1TB. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, maxes out at 512GB. Also, expect the iPhone to receive software support for a longer time. If you don’t care about updates or plan on upgrading your device regularly, then you can safely buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Cameras: The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the maxed-out pro

In our digital world, high-res photos and videos are of significant importance. We’ve been increasingly documenting and posting about our lives online. Crisper media better reflect the moments and memories we’re putting out there. Though, even if you don’t plan on posting the output online, high-quality footages are future-proof. In a few years, when you’re going through your older photographs and videos, the clearer they are, the more you’ll appreciate having them.

This round goes for Apple. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a telephoto rear lens, which is absent on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Otherwise, both phones feature wide and ultra-wide lenses — which share similar specifications. In the front-facing camera department, the iPhone’s notch houses the TrueDepth camera. It’s capable of 3D-mapping your face — which consequently enables Face ID authentication. The Samsung selfie camera has a lower resolution and no dot projector. For authentication, you get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy phone. So, if you’re strictly looking for better cameras, definitely buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Battery: One giveth, the other taketh away

With both phones having an all-day battery life, let’s focus on more important aspects. Starting with the charging ports, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is equipped with the superior USB Type-C port. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro Max gets the proprietary Lightning port — which Apple has been using on iPhones since 2012. Both work, but the former is more universally adopted and available.

More notably, though, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports reverse Qi wireless charging. So you get to place another Qi-enabled phone or accessory on this Samsung phone to charge it wirelessly. Meanwhile, the iPhone supports both Qi and MagSafe wireless charging standards. Though, it doesn’t support reverse charging technology. As a result, this round goes for Samsung.

Bottom Line: The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the wiser purchase

The iPhone 13 Pro Max costs $100 more than the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — despite packing mostly inferior hardware. The only reasons we’d advise you to buy the iPhone are being in the Apple Ecosystem, wanting a Pro camera system, or needing a more future-proof phone. Otherwise, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a cheaper price tag and includes more innovative offerings. It certainly is worth more, despite costing less.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a familiar chassis, has a premium build, and packs a mighty processor. Buy from BestBuy

Which of the two 6.7-inch phones will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.