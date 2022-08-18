Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro: On which flagship should you spend $999?

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Flip 4 during its Unpacked event in August 2022. This device comes with plenty of innovative offerings, including a foldable display. For $999, you can either buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or buy the iPhone 13 Pro. Regardless of the choice you make, ensure that you protect your Samsung or Apple phone with a case. After all, it’s better to be safe than sorry. This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro — the battle between two very different smartphones that cost $999 each.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (2022) vs iPhone 13 Pro (2021): Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Processor Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 A15 Bionic chip Body Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1 mm

187 g 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm

204 g Display Main 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display 2640‑by‑1080-pixel resolution at 426 ppi Support for HDR10+, 120Hz, and 1200 nits max brightness.

Cover: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display 512‑by‑260-pixel resolution

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display

2532‑by‑1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

Support for HDR, ProMotion technology (120Hz), True Tone technology, and 1200 nits max brightness. Cameras 12MP rear camera system: Wide: ƒ/1.8 Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.2

10MP front camera: ƒ/2.4 Pro 12MP rear camera system: Telephoto: ƒ/2.8 Wide: ƒ/1.5 Ultra Wide: ƒ/1.8

TrueDepth 12MP front camera: ƒ/2.2 Memory 128GB/256GB/512GB SSD

8GB RAM 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD

6GB RAM Battery All-day battery life Up to 75 hours of audio playback Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.2 5G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0 Resistance IPX8 IP68 Security Fingerprint scanner Face ID OS One UI 4.1.1 (based on Android 12) iOS 15 Colors Bora Purple

Graphite

Pink Gold

Blue Sierra Blue

Graphite

Gold

Silver

Alpine Green Material Ultra Thin Glass

Armor Aluminum Glass back

Stainless steel frame Price Starts at $999 Starts at $999

Design: The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is out of this world

Design is an important aspect to look into before buying a new device. After all, we stare at our phones for hours every day, and we wouldn’t want to look at an ugly product. Fortunately, both phones look modern and have minimalistic builds. However, there are quite some obvious differences between the two.

The iPhone 13 Pro features the familiar design we’ve seen on previous-gen models. It has a matte glass back and a glossy stainless steel frame. On said back, we spot the notable bump — which packs the Pro camera system. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is made of ultra-thin glass and armor aluminum. It has a more streamlined camera system and a hinge in its middle.

When it comes to colors, the iPhone 13 Pro offers five finishes, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 goes for four only. Notably, though, you can order the Samsung phone in its Bespoke Edition — allowing you to customize the colors of different parts of it. The resulting product is unique and reflects your taste. Obviously, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 wins over the iPhone 13 Pro in this round for having a more innovative design.

Display: Bendgate is a feature on the Galaxy Z Flip 4

The display also happens to be one of the highlights to look into when picking a phone upgrade. After all, looking at and touching our screens is how we mostly use these devices. So a terrible display would result in an unpleasant user experience. Expectedly, both high-end smartphones have great displays. However, one of them takes it a step further.

Despite the iPhone 13 Pro having a slightly clearer display, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 wins this round for its innovative execution. The Samsung phone has a 6.7-inch main screen that you can fold in half. This means you get to use a large phone screen without sacrificing your own comfort. When you want to place it in your pocket, you just fold it to switch to its compact form. That’s not to mention that folding it protects the main screen from direct scratches and damage.

To glance at your notifications without unfolding the whole device, you get a tiny cover screen next to the rear camera system. Think of this cover display as a peeking window — allowing you to view time-sensitive events when you’ve folded your Flip. Otherwise, both phones support 120Hz refresh rates and have similar brightness levels.

Performance: The Apple A15 Bionic is bananas

When you buy a new, high-end phone, you also expect a lag-free experience. Usually, that is mostly determined by its memory, processor, and operating system. We’ve taken a look at benchmarks for the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Apple A15 Bionic chips. Both chipsets perform remarkably well in the mobile field — with the A15 shining in the general single-core and multi-core performance tests. Meanwhile, the Qualcomm processor defeats the A15 in the gaming department. Though, the Apple chip has a higher overall score.

Nonetheless, scores don’t matter as much as practicality. Both the iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy Z Flip 4 should operate smoothly. Keep in mind, though, that iOS is objectively less buggy than Android OS. So despite the two phones packing two mighty chips, you might encounter fewer lags and glitches when using the iPhone. Ultimately, both devices can execute everyday tasks just fine.

Cameras: The Flip is a flop

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been winning most of the previous rounds. In the camera department, though, it has some shortcomings. Starting with the front-facing or selfie camera, you get a 12MP TrueDepth camera system on the 13 Pro. This enables you to take 3D maps of your face and use Face ID for authentication. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, has a regular 10MP camera. For authentication, you have to depend on the fingerprint scanner included in the side button.

On the rear, both phones offer Wide and Ultra Wide lenses, with Apple aiming at higher resolutions and better apertures. Additionally, you get a telephoto lens on the iPhone 13 Pro — which is completely missing on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. So if you’re purely looking for a versatile camera setup, you might want to consider the iPhone over the Samsung phone. Nonetheless, the camera output on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is more than decent.

Battery: The iPhone 13 Pro is selfish

With both the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and iPhone 13 Pro lasting a whole day on a single charge, battery comparisons have drifted to other aspects. For starters, the Samsung phone has a USB Type-C port — which is more universally adopted and used. Meanwhile, Apple resorts to its proprietary Lightning port on its Pro iPhone. This gives the Galaxy phone a few points.

Though, perhaps the most notable difference between the two phones is reverse Qi wireless charging. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 allows you to place a Qi-supported device on its back to wireless charge it. While you can charge your iPhone wirelessly with Qi or MagSafe, you still can’t charge other devices — like your AirPods — through the iPhone. This round goes to Samsung for using the superior port and because the ability to share power is indeed a very handy and neat offering.

Bottom Line: Innovation vs Familiarity

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro come with a $999 price tag. So — which should you buy? If you are stuck in Apple’s ecosystem and aren’t willing to try a new mobile experience, then obviously the iPhone 13 Pro is the one to go for. Additionally, if you’re looking for the superior camera system, then the iPhone has more to offer in this field. Otherwise, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is almost objectively the better device to buy here. It packs a lot of innovative features and technologies that are still nowhere to be found on iPhones. You most certainly get more value for your money when you get this Samsung phone.

Which of the two phones will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.