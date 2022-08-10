Download all of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 wallpapers here!

It’s been a long time coming, but Samsung has finally announced its latest iteration of clamshell-style foldable smartphone — the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The fourth generation Flip is incredibly compact, light, and innovative. Basically, you get a full smartphone in a form factor that will fit just about anywhere.

The device runs Samsung’s latest custom Android skin, One UI 4.1.1, based on Android 12. The software release brings a bunch of new features to the device, along with a new set of wallpapers. We’ve managed to extract all the latest stock wallpapers that Samsung is shipping with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and you can check them out below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 wallpapers

Note that the wallpapers shown below are compressed for the sake of loading times, so you should download the untouched high-resolution files from the link at the bottom of this post. There are eight static wallpapers and four live wallpapers. Samsung also ships four specialized still wallpapers dedicated to the cover display, which is the outer mini screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Static wallpapers

Cover display wallpapers

Live wallpapers

Click/tap to expand

Download Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 wallpapers

The download link below contains all of the static wallpapers posted above in their full 2640 × 2640 resolution. They are a large enough size so they’ll look great on any device. The cover display wallpapers are 512 × 260, and they are in WEBP format like the regular static ones. The live wallpapers, which are in MP4 format, have a resolution of 1080 × 2640.

Download the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 wallpapers

While dealing with the still images shouldn’t pose a problem, you might have to download a third-party app to use the live wallpaper. If you’re not sure how to use the MP4 file as a live wallpaper, check out our detailed guide on how to set videos as live wallpapers on Android for instructions.