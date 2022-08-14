How much warranty does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 come with?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now official and it builds upon the already great Galaxy Z Flip 3 from last year to deliver a more refined experience. This new clamshell-style foldable has a slightly different hinge, a more durable foldable display, and better internals. The company has indeed made a lot of improvements which is impressive considering it starts at the same $999.99 price tag. If you’re planning on buying this new foldable and are wondering how much warranty it comes with, then you’ve come to the right place.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, just like a lot of other phones on the market, comes with a one-year limited warranty by default in the United States. So if something goes wrong with your Galaxy Z Flip 4 within a year of the purchase date, then Samsung will repair or even replace it depending on the issue. This will obviously be done free of cost provided it’s still under warranty, and the problem wasn’t caused by an external factor. The external factors, in this case, include dropping the phone by accident, water damage, a broken screen due to some sort of external force, etc.

If you happen to have an active lifestyle or if you think you’re a bit clumsy with phones or other devices in general, then we recommend you purchase the Samsung Care Plus protection plan. Samsung Care Plus, in case you don’t know, extends the warranty of your device and covers accidental damage as well. So if you drop your phone and end with up a shattered screen, then Samsung Care Plus will cover the screen replacement cost for you. You can purchase Samsung Care Plus for your device while buying the phone from Samsung.com. You can either choose to pay $8 a month with the flexibility of canceling anytime or lock yourself in with a 2-year plan for $149. There’s also Samsung Care Plus with Theft and Loss which will get you a replacement device when the phone is lost or stolen. This comprehensive plan, however, will cost you $18 per month, so it’s more expensive.

Smartphones, in general, are a big investment for most people, so it’s always best to spend a bit more money upfront and buy the Samsung Care Plus protection. Foldable phones are still quite fragile than the traditional slab phones, so we think it’s well worth the money.

In regions where it is mandated by law to provide a longer, two-year warranty, Samsung abides by the relevant regulations.

If you’re interested in buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 then you can use the link above to purchase it along with Samsung Care Plus. Alternatively, you can also check out the best deals for it to see if you can snag a free Samsung Care Plus coverage. If you’re confident that you don’t need a Samsung Care Plus plan for your device, then we suggest you at least pick up one of the best cases for it to protect against accidental drops and bumps. And if you haven’t already, pick up a charger for the Flip 4 too!