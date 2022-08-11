Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 waterproof? Does it have an IP rating?

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is finally over and we got two new foldable devices this time as a part of the company’s 2022 foldable lineup. We’re looking at the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, both of which offer a lot of improvements over their predecessors while preserving a lot of the great features that made them famous in the first place. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, for instance, has a slightly different hinge design, and the device itself is both narrower and smaller when folded. Despite all the changes, the company has made the Galaxy Z Flip 4 water-resistant.

Like the Galaxy Flip 3, the new clamshell foldable also has an IPX8 rating, meaning it’s water-resistant for up to 30 minutes in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater. According to Samsung, you shouldn’t submerge the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in salt water as the salt may accumulate and block the primary microphone, earpiece, and more. It’s also worth noting that the phone isn’t equipped to handle dust or debris. In short, this new foldable can handle occasional sprays or shallow water, but it’s best to keep it away from salty water and even dust and other debris that may enter the hinge to cause permanent damage. If you take your phone with you inside the water, then you should let it dry for a few hours before using it. That way you avoid causing some permanent damage to the device.

The fact that Samsung’s new foldable devices have an IP rating is quite commendable. We say that because a lot of other foldable phones including the likes of the OPPO Find N and Moto Razr can only handle occasional sprays and have no official IP rating. That makes the Galaxy Z Flip 4 a lot more durable and gives you more confidence to use it as your primary phone.

