Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 support wireless & reverse wireless charging?

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now official and Samsung has made several improvements this time around to make it a well-rounded clamshell-style foldable. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now more compact and durable, and it also has slimmer bezels around the display. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s specifications sheet is also seeing some noteworthy improvements such as a new chipset, upgraded cameras, and more. If you’re wondering about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 charging situation, then you’ve come to the right place. We’re happy to report that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports faster wired charging compared to the Flip 3. The new foldable also supports both wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 wireless charging specifications

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 10W wireless charging, which is the same as last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 3. The device is also capable of 4.5W reverse wireless charging, meaning you’ll be able to use it to charge other phones and accessories like the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, in case you’re wondering, also supports faster wired charging compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The new clamshell smartphone can now charge up to 14-percent faster than its predecessors with 25W wired charging, and you can get up to 50-percent charge in just 30 minutes.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, however, doesn’t ship with a charger inside the box, so you’ll have to buy one separately. The wireless chargers are also sold separately, and we suggest you check out our collection of the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 chargers in which we’ve rounded up some of the best wired and wireless chargers for the phone.

