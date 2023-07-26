The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now official, and it slots in the existing Galaxy Z Flip lineup as a significant upgrade. It competes with the Moto Razr+ in the clamshell foldable category to become one of the best phones in the U.S. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is more than just the spec bump, as Samsung has added a new cover display to make it more usable without unfolding it all the time. It looks different from its predecessor overall, and you can also get it in a few different colors to ensure your units stand out from the older model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors

Samsung's new clamshell model comes in four different colors, out of which three are new that can make your device stand out from the rest. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 also has glass covering the entire half with the cover display, meaning the color you pick is only visible on the other half at the back. It's an interesting design choice, but I am glad that it gives a dual-tone look to the new foldable. With that being said, let's take a look at each color to see which one look the best.

Graphite

Graphite is a returning color that looks exactly like the version we saw last year for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This gray finish complements the blacked-out front half very well, and you get a stealthy look overall. Samsung's Graphite finish, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 5's Phantom Black, has been around for quite some time, and it looks just as elegant as it did when we first saw it a few years back.

Mint

The Mint color is new to this year's clamshell model, and it's perfect for those who appreciate pastel shades. It also works well with the black-colored front panel, and you also get a color-matched frame to round off the overall look. We may not have seen a mint-colored high-end flagship from Samsung until now, but this has been a popular pick in the company's budget A-series lineup.

Cream

Cream is also a returning color that looks exactly the same as the one we have for the Galaxy S23 series. It's an off-white shade that looks different from the Galaxy Z Flip 4's Pink Gold and even the Galaxy Z Fold 4's Beige variant. It's perfect for those who prefer lighter shades but don't want something out of the ordinary like Mint.

Lavender

Lavender is yet another beautiful shade that looks great as a part of the dual-tone finish. It's the same shade of Lavender that you can pick for the Galaxy S23 series phones and the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds. It's a great alternative to Bora Purple, which we saw on a lot of Galaxy devices last year, and it's worth considering if you prefer lighter hues.

Here's a quick look at all the colors to see how they look next to each other:

Samsung.com exclusive colors

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in a bunch of fun colors, but unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 4, there's no Bespoke Editon this year. Instead, you can get some Samsung.com-exclusive colors: Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow. The new color options are definitely interesting, but they're no replacement for the Bespoke Edition phones, which we were hoping would return this year.

Which color are you getting?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in a lot more fun colors than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, like Mint and Lavender. In fact, those picking up the Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung.com using the link in the box below can even pick from four other colors.

