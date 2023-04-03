As we get closer to summer, we're finally starting to get some leaks of Samsung's upcoming foldables, starting with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. A little over a week ago, some renders were released, potentially giving us our first look at what the Galaxy Z Flip 5 might look like. Now, we're getting a new render, giving us much of the same, with the outlet confirming that the earlier leaked design is relatively spot on for this year's release.

As you can see from the image above, the cover screen for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 is going to be quite a bit larger when compared to previous models, taking up most of the space found on the front outer display. Unfortunately, we don't have any specifications of the display, and it's unknown whether Samsung will take advantage of the space in more interesting ways. Previous models didn't really have a ton of functionality, with third party developers unlocking the full potential of the outer display on previous Galaxy Z Flip devices.

Now, if you missed the initial leak from Technizo Concept a little over a week ago, we've posted a video here, so you get a cleaner look at what the final product might look like. As you can see, the leak shows off the cover display in full color, giving us a better idea of what to expect. For the most part, it's a pretty clean yet unique shape.

While these are just renders, the smartphone does look quite exciting, especially considering that the previous cover display was quite small. Of course, since these are just leaks, there's always the chance that these could be inaccurate, or Samsung could have changed its designs internally. But, if what we're seeing is part of the final release, this should be a fairly nice upgrade for Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Flip 4 owners.

