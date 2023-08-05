Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 5 brings a lot of meaningful upgrades to the table and is shaping up to be one of the best foldable phones this year, but its highlight is, of course, the new outer display. The new cover screen — or the "Flex Window" as Samsung likes to call it — is bigger than the ones we saw on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Flip 4. It's a 3.4-inch panel now, which takes up the majority of the front half of the device. This larger screen, as you'd expect, is a lot more capable now, and Samsung has added some neat features to make it more useful. If you're wondering what you can actually do on it, then here's a quick look at everything you can do on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen using the built-in One UI features.

1 More widgets and customizable clock faces

The bigger cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes the widgets a lot more functional. They essentially take up the entire cover screen to act as "mini" apps. The calendar widget here, as you can see, takes up the entire space to give you a default view of your day with all the scheduled events. Similarly, the other widgets like Weather and Samsung Health cover the entire screen, and you can simply scroll through them to find what you need. This is different from traditional widgets that take up only a portion of the screen to show glanceable information, making you tap on them for an expanded view.

3 Images Close

It is, however, worth noting that you can only pick from a selection of widgets that are powered by Samsung's apps. There's no way to add custom widgets from other apps yet, so it's still quite limited. You can disable the widgets you don't need, and the software will also let you organize them, so you can have your favorite widgets first in the line.

The larger screen also allows you to have a bigger clockface. You get to pick from a decent selection of clock faces, and you can even customize them to change the font, colors, and more. The color and style of the clock face you choose will also be visible throughout the widgets and the app selection screen, as they all have a frosted transparent look.

3 Images Close

2 Type away with a full keyboard

Perhaps the biggest advantage of a large cover screen is having enough space to pull up a full QWERTY keyboard. Being able to type a response as opposed to picking from preset replies or just an emoji is a huge improvement. Samsung won't let you use a third-party keyboard on the outer display, though, meaning you're locked to the company's official keyboard. The outer screen will automatically default to a Samsung keyboard, even if you have a third-party keyboard like Gboard installed on it.

It's not fun juggling two different keyboards, especially if you're not used to Samsung's official keyboard, but I am glad there's at least an option to type. It takes up the majority of the screen when it is deployed, letting you comfortably type your responses. I just wish more applications could take advantage of this on the cover screen because the default selection is quite thin out of the box.

3 Run full Android apps, kind of

Contrary to all the rumors, you can run full Android apps on the Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen. It's not enabled by default, but you can use the "Labs" option in the phone's Settings to run full apps on the outer screen. The selection of supported apps is, once again, quite thin at the moment, but you can expect the list to grow in the future. Here's a list of apps you can use on the cover screen:

Samsung Messages

Google Messages

WhatsApp

Google Maps

Netflix

YouTube

The applications mentioned above run just as usual, except they look much smaller due to the limited space. I wouldn't recommend using YouTube or Netflix on the cover screen when a much bigger and better display is just a fold away, but it's good enough for communication apps or even navigation. You should be able to run more apps using a Good Lock module or the CoverScreen OS, but I'll save those for a different post as they aren't available out of the box and require additional steps and tweaks.

4 It's great for selfies

Lastly, it goes without saying that you can also use the Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen as a viewfinder to frame the selfies that you capture with its dual cameras. This is one of my favorite things about having a cover screen on a phone, and I even mentioned it as a highlight in my Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera walkthrough. Using one of the dual 12MP cameras for selfies is better than the Flip 5's actual selfie camera inside, especially if you're capturing a group selfie, so I highly recommend using the cover screen to preview and take advantage of them.

Samsung's Flip phone is more usable than ever

Flip phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Moto Razr+ are still quite limited when it comes to the cover screen experience, but I believe they've come a long way now. There's only so much you can do on a condensed layout, and both of these phones take good advantage of it. We're still in the process of testing the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to see if it earns a spot in our best phones list, and I suggest you keep your eyes peeled for it. In the meantime, you can read what XDA's Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods makes of it after using it for a brief period in his Galaxy Z Flip 5 hands-on post.

