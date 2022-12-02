Although Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 brought several improvements over its predecessor, it did not address one of the biggest issues users had with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The smartphone still features a tiny, mostly unusable cover screen, which means you still have to flip the phone open every time you want to do anything substantial. While you can get around this limitation by using third-party apps like CoverScreen OS, the tiny footprint of the cover screen makes the experience feel rather underwhelming. That might not be the case with the next-gen Galaxy Z Flip 5 if a recent leak is to be believed.

According to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a much larger cover screen. Young claims that the cover screen on the next-gen foldable could be 3 inches or larger, which should make it much more useful than the 1.9-inch cover screen on the previous models.

With a larger cover screen, Samsung could also improve the cover screen software experience on the upcoming model. However, we don't have any information on that matter at the moment. In addition to the bigger cover screen, Young claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature an updated hinge design that should reduce the visibility of the crease. This is another welcome change that could help the Galaxy Z Flip 5 reach the same level of popularity, if not higher, as the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

However, we'll have to wait quite a while to know for sure, as Samsung will likely unveil its next-gen foldables in August next year. Currently, the company is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series, which will arrive in February, as per recent leaks.