CoverScreen OS is a powerful app that expands the capabilities of the outer display on supported foldable phones, allowing most, if not, all apps to run on the cover display. As you can imagine, this is quite beneficial, especially with foldable flip phones from Samsung, which typically have restricted the use of the cover display.

As you may know, Samsung recently announced its latest foldables, with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 making the most noise thanks to its larger updated cover display. Although consumers will now have more screen real estate, by default, Samsung is still restricting the cover screen. For that reason, XDA Recognized Developer jagan2 has been working hard on an update for CoverScreen OS, releasing an experimental build for the Z Flip 5.

Now despite being an experimental build, the app allows access to all apps, giving users the ability to add any widget on the cover display. Of course, there could be issues with the app, as most of the work for this was apparently tested on demo models found at the Samsung Store. But, it's good to know that things can only get better from this point, with jagan2 having a great track record of keeping the app up to date.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest compact foldable from Samsung, offering a flexible 6.7-inch internal display, a 3.4-inch external display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and much more.



CoverScreen OS is a free app and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. While you will be able to mess around with some of the features, in order to unlock its full capabilities there is a fee which costs $1.99 per month, or $14.99 per year. Luckily, you can take the app for a spin and see which version works best for you. So if you have a foldable flip from Samsung, be sure to expand your cover display's horizons by downloading it from Play Store.