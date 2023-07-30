Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are here, and they're the best foldables from the South Korean-based company yet. There are a number of spec bumps and improvements across the board, one of which is a USB 3.2 connector in the USB-C port of the Z Flip 5. This, previously, was USB 2.0 and was considered to be the biggest reason why Flip devices didn't have Samsung DeX. Now though, the Z Flip 5 still doesn't have DeX, but it meets that requirement. What gives, Samsung?

For those not in the know, Samsung DeX is a desktop experience that allows you to use your Samsung phone as, basically, a PC. When you connect your phone to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, DeX transforms your phone's screen into a desktop-like interface. You can then use your phone's apps and files in a more traditional way and even run some PC-only apps. It's a pretty popular feature in enterprise contexts especially, and the Z Flip 5, being the smallest Samsung phone to support it, would have been excellent.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 should have DeX, but it doesn't

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series has historically implemented USB 2.0 USB-C ports, which do not support DisplayPort Alt Mode. That's changing with the Z Flip 5, which packs a USB 3.2 USB-C port. We verified speeds read speeds of up to 1.7Gbps, too, meaning it's definitely not in the realm of USB 2.0. That should grant it the ability to use DeX, but for some reason, Samsung has prevented it. There's no real technical reason why they don't support it, but it would be great to add.

Here's the thing: Samsung's DeX mode isn't for everyone, but the people who use it get a lot of use out of it. There's a lot to love about it that really expands on the capabilities of a smartphone, and the Chicago Police Force has even started making use of DeX in some of its police cruisers. It arguably makes even more sense in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 because the dichotomy in having a system that's theoretically as large as you want it to be with a monitor, made capable by one of the smallest smartphones on the market, is one that feels far too juicy to miss out on.

What makes it even weirder is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 also supports DeX, meaning that this isn't likely just an oversight. One of the Fold devices is getting DeX, and there's no reason on the surface why the Flip 5 can't. It'll benefit from the faster transfer speeds the upgrade to USB 3.2 provides regardless, but it won't be as useful as enabling full-fledged DeX mode would be.

Why did Samsung skip out on DeX for the Galaxy Z Flip 5?

Cynically, I think it's hard to see this decision as anything but an incentive towards ensuring people upgrade to the bigger and more expensive Fold. There's no technological reason that holds the Flip back from getting DeX (except for possible battery concerns), and it's definitely a downer for people who would love to buy a small phone that can basically turn into a large desktop.

Nevertheless, these devices are still some of the best foldables from Samsung yet. While the Flip doesn't support DeX mode, it does have a ton of extras over last year's model that power users will still enjoy. That includes a fully closing display without a gap, a larger cover screen, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.