Key Takeaways Samsung has released new cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 designed by three young Korean artists.

The cases feature animated designs that match the artwork on the "Flipsuit card" and offer a new and immersive experience.

The accessories are available in select countries, but if they're not available or don't suit your taste, there are other options to consider.

Samsung has announced new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases to cash in on people's desire to change how their foldable phones look from the outside. Helping Samsung make these new accessories are a group of three young Korean artists — Haydonna, Yeseul O, and Lee Eun.

As highlighted by Samsung, the new Galaxy Z series cases are designed to spread positive influence on people. In the case of the Flip 5 cases, Samsung has also recreated the artists' artworks to make animated designs that match the design on the "Flipsuit card" on the case. These cards use near-field communication (NFC) technology to show the image of the card as an animation on the Flex Window of the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s external screen once inserted into the case, offering you a "new and immersive experience."

However, users don't have many options to choose from, as Samsung has one case each for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. The accessories are available in eleven countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Korea, the U.A.E., the U.K., the U.S., and Vietnam. If these cases aren't available in your country, or they don't match your taste, our guide on the best cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 will surely help you pick the right one for you.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 cases are available for sale today via Samsung's online store in select countries. You can check them out below.