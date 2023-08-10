Key Takeaways Samsung's latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, incorporate a wide variety of recycled materials, making them more environmentally friendly.

The devices feature recycled aluminum, post-consumer recycled plastic sourced from discarded fishing nets and PET bottles, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with pre-consumer recycled glass.

Samsung has increased the use of components with recycled materials, with 15 components in each device now made from recycled materials. The company also used 100 percent recycled materials for the packaging and paper. No compromise in design, usability, and performance.

Samsung has been aiming to make more eco-friendly products in recent years, and its latest foldables are no exception. Announced last month to a largely positive response, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 include a wide variety of recycled materials that the company claims make them more environment friendly. As part of its growing focus on sustainability, the company also used eco-friendly materials in the packaging of both the new phones to minimize their impact on the environment.

In a press release announcing all the new initiatives it has taken to make its latest foldables more sustainable, Samsung said that the two devices feature a wide variety of recycled materials, both in the internal and external components. For starters, they incorporate "pre-consumer recycled aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastic" sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles. The devices' displays are also protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which contains around 22 percent pre-consumer recycled glass.

Alongside the aforementioned steps to make the Fold 5 and Flip 5 more environment friendly, Samsung also says it "more than doubled the amount of device components that use a minimum of 10% post-consumer recycled plastic or pre-consumer recycled glass, or an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled glass." Overall, as many as 15 components in each device use recycled materials, an increase from six internal components in the Flip 4 and Fold 4.

Samsung also claims to have used 100 percent recycled materials to make the paper for the retail boxes for the two devices. In addition, the company switched to recycled paper for the front and back cover protectors. Despite the focus on sustainability, Samsung claims there hasn't been any compromise in the devices' design, usability, and performance, meaning you get highly functional smartphones that do not negatively affect the planet.