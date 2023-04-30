Samsung makes some of the best foldable phones out right now with its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. It looks to continue the trend this year with the release of its successors, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. While we got our first look of the former yesterday, today we're getting newly leaked renders of the Z Flip 5, showing off its newly redesigned cover display.

Source: MediaPeanut

The renders come from Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his online Twitter persona Onleaks, working with website MediaPeanut. As you can see from the renders, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is set to look quite a bit different from its predecessor, with a large cover display that has a pretty unique design. The new cover display will be quite a bit larger and will also have a new shape, with a small tab sticking out from its top.

Source: MediaPeanut

According to the source, the outer display will come in measuring in at 3.4 inches, while the inner display will measure in at 6.7 inches. As far as the size of the phone, the news outlet shares that it will roughly come in at 165mm x 71.8mm x 6.7mm. Now, while getting a larger display is always nice, it'll really be more important to see just how well Samsung utilizes this new screen real estate.

Earlier this year, Oppo released its Find N2 Flip with a large cover display, but the software made very little use of it. Of course, software can always be changed, but hopefully Samsung will be ready to provide its users with more functionality out of the gate with its upcoming release.

Source: MediaPeanut

Perhaps another highly anticipated part of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be its hinge. While previous models were good, it never allowed the phone to close flat. Many brands in Asia have been utilizing a "waterdrop" hinge, allowing foldable phones to close completely, while also creating a less pronounced crease in the foldable display. If this makes an appearance with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it could make a huge difference in Samsung's release.

While Samsung will no doubt make use of some of the best parts available for its next foldable smartphone, there is still the matter of its camera sensors. The previous model had dual 12MP that were okay, but hopefully this area will also gain an improvement. For now, there aren't too many other details about the phone, but you can probably guess that Samsung will make use of some of the best parts currently available, and hopefully we won't have to wait too long to find out all the details.