Samsung has a pretty solid track record when it comes to releasing foldable phones, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Fold 3, and Flip 4 all making appearances in our picks for the best foldable phones that you can buy in 2023. The company is expected to release its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 handsets this year, with some renders of the latter leaking a few weeks ago. Now, some more interesting details have been revealed about the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover display will get custom Google apps tailor-made for the redesigned display. For example, there's a new Google Maps interface for the Z Flip 5 which allows you to look up directions without unfolding the phone. Similarly, Google is also collaborating with Samsung to build custom interfaces for Messages and YouTube, which should allow you to send texts and watch videos, respectively, without opening up the device. Google previously partnered with Samsung to design a Meet interface for Flex Mode on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 too.

As for the revamped cover display which will purportedly enable all of these functionalities in the Galaxy Z Flip 5, we are looking at a larger outer display measuring at 3.4-inches and an inner display coming in at 6.7-inches. Apart from supporting optimized Google apps, Samsung is presumably implementing cover display capabilities such the ability to write and send text messages, do web browsing, and leverage the calendar for its own inbox apps too.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to launch on July 27, which is likely when we will get confirmation about the rumored capabilities as well as any that are unknown. Pricing and availability details for the handsets aren't known either right now.