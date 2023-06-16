We're just a month out from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in July that will, for the first time, be held in Seoul, South Korea. The company is expected to reveal its next-generation foldables, and while there's still some time to wait, we've been lucky enough to get some unofficial previews of the devices that are expected to be launched at the event, thanks to newly leaked press renders that have popped up over the past couple of days. We've seen the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and now we are getting a good look at the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The leaked press render comes from MySmartPrice, sharing a single image of the phone that gives us a good look at the device's new cover screen, which is quite a bit larger when compared to its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a 1.9-inch outer display, and the new upcoming version looks to eclipse that, with early reports stating that the new display will come in at 3.4 inches. This hasn't been confirmed at this point, but from what we can see, this will be a big deal for the phone and its users, bringing more usable screen real estate to the phone's front cover.

While a larger cover display is always welcome, where Samsung has failed in the past is with its implementation of the display and how it can interact with apps on the phone. For the most part, previous models were extremely limited when it came to accessing and using apps on the cover display, but that could all change. A recent report shed light that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get Google apps that are optimized for the device's smaller outer screen. If this comes to fruition, this will be a huge deal for the handset.

While the source for this leak is anonymous, there is a bit more reassurance with this image as OnLeaks has chimed in through Twitter with what seems like his approval. For the most part, what we are seeing here isn't anything new, as there have been leaked renders in the past showing off the same design. But, if this is a leaked press render, it lends more credence that this will be the design for the upcoming flip phone, and for the most part, it looks really good.

While we don't know for sure, there's a good chance that Samsung will be using a new waterdrop-style hinge that will be featured in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. This new hinge style will allow the phone to lie flat when closed and, just like its previous hinge system, it will be tested so that it can still perform well for years, with an earlier report sharing that a 200,000 fold test was being conducted on the new part, with aims of achieving a folding limit of 300,000.

A marketing render showing the so-called waterdrop folding mechanism used by almost all non-Samsung foldables.

Furthermore, this new hinge design should also bring some other improvements, like a less pronounced crease in the screen that will look good and feel good in the hand. These new changes will all be quite welcome, but for the first time, Samsung is facing some stiff competition in the US, with Motorola debuting its Razr+ handset with an incredible front cover display coming in at 3.6 inches and a price tag of $1000. Motorola has also been quite aggressive with pricing out of the gate, with incredible deals on the Razr+, with promotional pricing that drops it to just. $180. There's also the Oppo Find N2 Flip, and there could be plenty more by the time the year is over.

Many have believed that Samsung has been dragging its feet when it comes to its foldable, offering iterative updates that don't really move the needle regarding its design or features. While this might be true, there is some comfort in knowing that Samsung is providing hardware that's been tested for years, which is important when you're dealing with technology that's still relatively new. But in the eyes of consumers and tech reviewers, there's always more that can be done, especially if you have the resources to really showcase a device and solidify its standing above the rest.

Of course, having a larger cover display is a great improvement, but there are other things we'd like to see with the Z Flip 5, like improvements to the cameras, support for faster charging speeds, and maybe even a lower-priced Fan Edition model. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to see what Samsung has in store for this year with its foldables, as the company has already shared that it will showcase its next foldables at Unpacked in July. While we have an idea of what to expect, there is always the possibility that the company will have some surprises in store, especially since its touting that it will "showcase groundbreaking technologies."