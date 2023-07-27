One of the cool things about select Samsung phones compared to some of the other best phones you can buy is that they support DeX mode. DeX mode lets you turn your phone into a full-blown computer when you plug it into your PC, giving you a desktop environment to multitask and open your favorite apps. Unfortunately, if you're wondering if the Galaxy Z Flip 5 supports DeX, we have to say no — at least as of right now.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 does not support DeX

The answer to why the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 does not support DeX is pretty simple. DeX mode is baked into the software of Samsung phones. When you connect your phone to a monitor, you get the option to start up DeX mode. Because the Galaxy Z Flip 5 doesn't have the feature enabled in its software, you won't get the option when you initiate that connection.

If you're hoping to use your phone as a desktop PC, then we have some other suggestions. You can consider buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which supports the feature, or using a cloud computing service and connecting a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse to your phone. Of course, since the Z Flip 5 has a small 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, this isn't ideal, but there are multiple services to consider that you can run through the internet to turn your phone into a PC. You might want to consider using Windows 365, which is Microsoft's cloud streaming service. Other services are also available, like Shadow PC, which can do the same for you. And, if you own a PC already, you can stream that PC to your Galaxy Z Clip 5 over an app like Microsoft Remote Desktop.

Again, it's unfortunate that the Z Flip 5 does not support DeX, but it's still a pretty great phone. You can buy one with the link below. And remember, you might also want to consider the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases, too. We went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, too.