Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 A cutting-edge folder Samsung's new foldable adds some notable improvements to this iconic design, including a new larger external display and an improved hinge design. Impressive hardware and slick software performance make it a great Android flagship for anybody looking for something different from your standard smartphone design. Pros Innovative folding design High resolution screen New larger cover screen Cons Battery life suffers Unimpressive charging speeds Cameras are just OK

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Great traditional phone The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is the middle member of this year's flagship family, and if you're in the market for a no-nonsense Android flagship, you can't go wrong. It's well-built, delivers snappy performance, offers a gorgeous AMOLED display, and has a great camera. Pros Superior specs overall More storage Better camera module Cons Fairly large Boring design



Folding phones have made a comeback in recent years, with Samsung leading the charge in the U.S. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 finally revealed, it's safe to say that smartphones with foldable touchscreens are no longer a novelty, even if S-series phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23+ are still the premier flagships of the brand's fleet. Three new Galaxy S23 models were released earlier this year, and new updates of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 were just unveiled, meaning that Samsung fans who are in the market for a new smartphone have a handful of great options to choose from.

If you've already got your mind made up about foldable smartphones, then the choice between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy S23+ probably isn't a difficult one. If you're still on the fence, however, and you want to see how these two high-end Android devices compare side-by-side, then read on.

Price, specs & availability

The Galaxy S23+ was released alongside the standard Galaxy S23 and high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra earlier this year. It launched starting at $1,000. The Z Flip 5 was announced to start at that same price. That places the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy S23+ squarely in the same price bracket as many of the other best phones — which is to say they're not exactly cheap, although discounts and carrier incentives are usually not hard to find.

Both phones are currently available for purchase through Samsung and select cellular network providers such as Verizon. Online retailers, including Best Buy and Amazon, also carry Samsung phones. Samsung offers the Galaxy S23+ in four standard colors (Cream, Green, Lavender, and Black), with two additional colors, Lime Green and Graphite, available exclusively on Samsung.com. The $1,000 phone comes standard with 256GB of onboard storage, or you can upgrade to 512GB for $120 more. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 also comes in four standard color options, the same as those of the Galaxy S23+, plus four Samsung.com exclusive colors: Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow. Storage options start at 128GB for the standard $1,000 model.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy S23+ Brand Samsung Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (4nm) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED internal display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3.4-inch 720x748p external display 6.6-inch Full HD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (48-120Hz), 240Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.0 256GB, 512GB Battery 3,700mAh 4,700mAh Operating System Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Camera (Rear, Front) 12MP f/1.8 main camera, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide outside camera, 10MP selfie camera 50MP f/1.8 main, 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/2.2 selfie Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 3.35 x 2.83 x .59in folded, 6.5 x 2.83 x .27in unfolded 6.21 x 3.00 x 0.30 inches Colors Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Graphite, Lime Weight 6.6oz 6.91 ounces Charging Up to 50% in 30 minutes (25W wired), Wireless PowerShare 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless IP Rating IPX8 IP68 Price $1,000 Starting at $999

Design

The most obvious distinction between the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy S23+ is the form factor. Samsung didn't reinvent the wheel with the Galaxy S23+, which is no surprise given the flagship status of the brand's S-series devices. It features a standard smartphone design with a large 6.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen and rear-facing camera module. It measures 6.21 inches long by 3 inches wide, so while it's on the larger side, it's nothing out of the ordinary and is in keeping with Samsung's previous flagship releases. It also has an IP68 water resistance rating.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is a flip phone foldable, so it's wildly different than the Galaxy S23+. It features a similar design to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, albeit with some noteworthy improvements. For starters, Samsung has reworked the hinge mechanism to improve durability and eliminate any gap between the two halves of the phone when it's folded. But arguably, the most important change is the addition of a new 3.4-inch 720x748 cover display that can be used when the Flip 5 is closed — a welcome feature similar to (although obviously smaller than) the external front display of the Galaxy Z Fold phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 also keeps the IPX8 water-resistance rating of the Z Flip 4.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ comes equipped with a 6.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 2340x1080 resolution and a smooth 120Hz variable refresh rate. It's a great display, as you'd expect from a flagship device with a $1,000 sticker price. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, by contrast, features two screens: a large internal display and the new 3.4-inch cover display, which replaces the small 1.9-inch cover display from previous models.

The internal folding display is the most important one, naturally, as it's the main screen and the one you'll probably be using the most. The folding touchscreen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 measures 6.7 inches, and like that of the Galaxy S23, it's a Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 3.4-inch external display has a 120Hz refresh rate, as well, and is a welcome (and no doubt more useful) upgrade the handy, but limited, 1.9-inch cover display that it replaces. There are already Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases available that accommodate this new screen design, so don't hesitate to buy one if you're thinking of picking up this new phone.

Performance and software

The Galaxy S23+ and Z Flip 5 feature similar hardware configurations, which is no shock for two flagship phones released in the same year from the same brand. Both run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset backed up with 8GB of RAM. One notable difference is storage: The Galaxy S23+ is available with 256GB or 512GB of onboard storage, while it looks like Galaxy Z Flip 5 storage options start at 128GB. You'll almost certainly have the option to upgrade this, but it'll cost you. Overall, however, you can expect hardware performance to be about the same between these two phones.

It's the same deal with software: The Galaxy S23+ comes loaded with Samsung's Android 13-based One UI 5.1 interface, and that's what we expect to see on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It's smooth, intuitive, and snappy, and Android fans have little to complain about here.

Battery life and charging

Battery life is one area where the clamshell design of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 holds it back. The fifth-gen folding phone has a 3,700mAh battery, which stands in stark contrast to the 4,700mAh internal power supply of the Galaxy S23+. You're naturally going to have to make some sacrifices when you're packing hardware into a folding smartphone body, and battery size is the most logical corner to cut if you don't want to compromise overall performance.

When it comes to charging, the Galaxy S23+ features 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. For the fourth-gen Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung improved wired charging speeds to 25W, which the Galaxy Z Flip 5 retains. While this was a welcome upgrade over the 15W wired charging of the Z Flip 3, it doesn't exactly impress.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ comes with a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. On the front, you've got a 12MP selfie cam. The Galaxy S23+ can also shoot video at up to 8k at 30FPS, with the framerate increasing as resolution decreases. Overall, it's a very impressive smartphone camera setup that amateur and hobbyist photographers should be more than happy with.

The camera was one of the bigger disappointments of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which, like battery life and onboard storage, is another sacrifice made due to the phone's form factor and to keep the price reasonable. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports the same setup: a dual-camera module with a 12MP main camera plus a 12MP ultra-wide lens, with a 10MP selfie cam on the front. The Galaxy Z Flip 5's camera setup is sufficient for casual users but obviously lags well behind that of the Galaxy S23+.

Which is right for you?

Given that Samsung's 2023 phone releases pack similar hardware under the hood, you can expect the overall performance between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy S23 to be about the same. The two Android smartphones also fall into the same price bracket. That means that if you're trying to decide between the two, your choice should come down to which form factor you prefer: a traditional plus-sized flagship or an innovative and pocket-friendly foldable?

We like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 a lot, especially with the new improvements Samsung has made to it, but we also admit that it's not for everyone. We'd also like a better camera module than the same one that came with the Z Flip 4. Because of the Flip 5's unique design (and the corner-cutting that comes with that), we think the Galaxy S23+ is still the best choice for most users.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Best for most people If you're not sold on the idea of a folding phone and are looking for a high-end Android flagship, there's a lot to love about the Galaxy S23+. It costs the same and packs the same hardware as the Galaxy Z Flip 5, although you get more base storage, longer battery life, and a better camera module that makes it a better overall value. The lack of a hinge also makes it the more durable option.

Along with a more familiar design, the Galaxy S23+ boasts more standard storage, better battery life, and a superior camera module to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It's also likely to prove more durable thanks to its lack of a folding display or hinge. That's definitely something to consider before you buy, especially if you tend to be a bit rough on your tech. If portability and innovation matter more to you, though, there's no denying that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a great folding phone.