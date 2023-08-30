Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 More polished The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the star of Samusng's mobile products, with a drastically improved outside cover screen that transforms what the flip foldable phone can do. Pros Powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy chip Samsung?s cover screen widget are superior to Motorola?s Rock solid hinge and overall construction Cons Cover screen has a lower resolution than Motorola?s Still relatively poor battery life Other than new screen and hinge, everything else same as Flip 4 $1000 at Amazon

Moto Razr+ (2023) Great alternative The Motorola Razr+ returns to the U.S. to take on the Flip after a two-year absence, and with it comes a very eye-catching design with the largest possible outside screen a flip phone can have. Pros Cover screen is larger, higher res, and can technically do more than Flip 5?s Slightly larger battery $100 cheaper Cons The hinge is fine, but not as great as Flip 5?s Photo quality slightly behind Flip 5?s SoC is a year old $1000 at Amazon



The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series has held the crown for best flip foldable phones almost ever since it debut, but Motorola came hard at Samsung's crown earlier this year with the Razr+, mainly due to its eye-catching outside cover screen that spans almost the entire top side of the device in folded form. At the time of release, the Razr+ made the Flip 4 look outdated. But Samsung would come firing back last month with the Flip 5, which brings — you guessed it — a significantly larger outside cover screen.

With both phones sharing similar strengths and selling in the U.S. market to boot, it makes for one of the more heated foldable phone rivalries yet. But which phone is better?

Pricing, availability and specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr+ (2023) are both on sale now. In the U.S. they can be found on retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, as well as each company's respective websites. The Flip 5 is currently listed at $999, but Samsung usually has excellent deals and trade-ins for the Flip 5. The Motorola Razr+ also launched at $999 but has since dropped to $899, and there may be deals that can provide more savings.

Outside the U.S., the Flip 5 can still be purchased very easily at retailers and carriers worldwide, but the Razr may be harder to find depending on region. The Razr goes by a different name in Asia and Europe — Razr 40 Ultra.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Moto Razr+ (2023) SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (4nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED internal display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3.4-inch 720x748p external display 6.9-inch, 2640 x 1080, Up to 165Hz LTPO pOLED (main); 3.6-inch pOLED (secondary cover display) RAM 8GB 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.0 256GB built-in storage and UFS 3.1 Battery 3,700mAh 3800mAh Ports USB-C Type-C port (USB 2.0) Operating System Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Android 13 Front camera 10MP selfie camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) Rear cameras 12MP f/1.8 main camera, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide outside camera 10x digital zoom 12MP f/1.5, 1.4μm (main), 13MP f/2.2, 1.12μm, FOV 108° (ultrawide/macro) Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax/Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59 inches (folded); 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches (unfolded) Open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99mm (2.9 x 6.7 x 0.27in), Closed: 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1mm (2.9 x 3.4 x 0.59in) Colors Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Infinite Black; Glacier Blue; Viva Magenta Weight 6.6 ounces Infinite Black and Glacier Blue: 188.5g (6.64ounce) | Viva Magenta: 184.5g (6.50ounce) Charging Up to 50% in 30 minutes (25W wired), Wireless PowerShare 30W TurboPower wired charging, 5W wireless charging IP Rating IPX8 IP52 Price $1,000 $900

Design and hardware

Similar clamshell forms with distinctive touches

Razr+ (left) and Flip 5 (right)

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr+ share the same hardware formula: really thin and slightly elongated slab phone that folds in half like a clamshell. The Razr+'s 6.9-inch screen has a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz, while the Flip 5's 6.7-inch screen peaks at 120Hz, but I didn't really notice any additional animation fluidity on Motorola's side. 120Hz is fast enough. However, the Razr+'s screen has a much lighter and softer crease compared to the Flip 5's, which is still a deep gutter. Depending on how high you swipe/touch your phone, that deep Samsung crease can either be a non-factor or a major annoyance. I'm in the former camp: my finger runs across the crease often, and it's really jarring, especially since every non-Samsung clamshell foldable have softer creases.

Once closed, the phones can be used via the secondary screens on the outside. The Razr+'s outside screen is slightly larger, slightly higher res, and with a noticeably faster refresh rate compared to the Flip 5's cover screen. What's more, I find the way Motorola's screen spilling over the cameras to look more visually striking and futuristic than Samsung's screen merely pivoting around the cameras. In terms of outside screen hardware, it's a win for Motorola, but Samsung's software for that screen is probably a bit more refined. More on this in the software section.

The Razr+'s hinge is fine, it doesn't wobble, can stay in place at any angle, and provides a bit of friction/resistance when unfolding or folding. But it's no match for the Flip 4's hinge which feels very stiff, in a good way. You really need to use some force to move the hinge, and every part of the hinge's range of motion feels refined and sturdy.

Cameras

Solid shooters, but one's more consistent

The Flip 5 and Razr+ each have three cameras: a dual camera system on the backside consisting of a main camera and ultra-wide camera; and each has a front-facing camera stored in a hole punch. The specs for both cameras fine for a clamshell foldable, and for most people, both cameras will be perfectly fine, especially Samsung's which has more consistent color reproduction and dynamic range. But if you're jumping over from a top-of-the-line flagship spec from the last couple of years, these cameras feel limited. There's no zoom lens, and the image sensors are small.

The front facing cameras are okay, but you should just take selfies with the main camera using the outside screen. Overall, these cameras are fine, but I'm a picky user with a love of snapping street photography, and there's no way either of these cameras can satisfy my needs the way the best smartphone cameras can.

Software and performance

Different philosophies for cover screen UI

Android 13 runs on both devices, and when opened up in "normal" smartphone form, they behave about the same as any recent Android phone. Motorola's software is a bit more customizable, with options to change animations and and app icons, while Samsung's OneUI doesn't quite that deep. Both software can multitask well, with the ability to launch apps in window mode and in split-screen.

There's more to talk about when the phones are close, as each brand takes a different approach to the outside cover screen. Motorola's software runs mostly unchanged on the cover screen, while Samsung's software turns into a simplified UI for the cover screen, almost akin to a smartwatch UI. There's good and bad to both approach. Motorola's software gives you more freedom: anything you can launch on the main screen, you can in theory launch on the cover screen too, but because that screen is smaller and in a boxy shape, sometimes there may be scaling issues. Samsung, likely far too aware of scaling issues, want to give you a streamlined version of the software, relying more on widgets, which can also feel limiting.

A good example that sums up the pros and cons of each brand's approach: if you get a Google two-factor authentication notification on the Razr+'s cover screen, you get the full notification (the same one you would get on a conventional phone screen), but the confirmation button is really tiny and hard to tap. The Flip 5, meanwhile, will show you an optimized notification card about the two-factor authentication but does not let you confirm on the cover screen: you must flip open the phone to do it.

You can override these inherent settings. If you dig deep enough into Samsung software (and download an additional Samsung app), you can get the Flip 5 to launch just about any app too, but the fact is Samsung sort of discourages you from doing that. I personally prefer Motorola's approach, but I'm a power user. I think for casual users, Samsung's approach is more thoughtful and considerate.

Overall performance is fine, but the Flip 5 takes a slight win everywhere. Its haptics are better, it's got a newer Snapdragon chip, it's got better thermals. And probably due to the combination of a newer Snapdragon chip and lower refresh rate, but the Flip 5's battery life lasts slightly longer too. Though to be honest, neither phones' battery endurance is great. If you're a heavy user like me, you will need to charge these phones in late afternoon or early evening or else the phone is dying by 8pm.

Which flip phone should you get?

Considering there's only a $100 difference, I think the Flip 5 is the better option for most people. It has a newer SoC, sturdier hinge, more consistent cameras and more polished software. Samsung also guarantees more years of software and security updates over Motorola.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 By merely enlarging its outside screen, the Flip 5 becomes a much more usable device than the Flip 4, and it's a bit more polished than the Motorola Razr+. $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Samsung

However, the Motorola Razr+ is no slouch. Its screens are technically more impressive than Samsung's, and the cover screen software takes off the kiddie gloves and let power users go wild with what they want to do. The Flip 5 is better for casual consumers, but the Razr+ may be better for power users and enthusiasts.